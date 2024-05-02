'Box Trump in for real if he pulls another stunt. Put him behind bars.'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Trump is likely to violate his gag order again. Jail him if he does.'
Chris Brennan in USA Today
Fining former President Donald Trump $9,000 for violating the gag order in his hush money trial isn't going to make the former president "control himself," says Chris Brennan. Trump has spent a lifetime "testing the limits of what he can get away with." If he keeps bad-mouthing witnesses, "New York Judge Juan Merchan must jail Trump for at least one night." That "might be the only way to get through to him."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Biden brings the gender war to work'
Washington Examiner editorial board
President Joe Biden's appointees are pushing his administration's "radical" position on gender issues into the workplace, says the Washington Examiner editorial board. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says an employer who repeatedly uses a name or pronoun conflicting with a worker's gender identity, or who bars them from a bathroom matching their gender identity has "committed unlawful harassment rooted in sex-based discrimination." This rule will surely face a court challenge, and "richly deserves to lose."
'Will abortion drive voters to the polls in November? It's unclear.'
Francis Wilkinson at Bloomberg
The abortion issue helped Democrats in the midterms, but whether it will "deliver the 2024 election to President Joe Biden in November is a complicated question," says Francis Wilkinson. Elections are seldom decided on a single issue. Democrats will have to "campaign aggressively" to make November's vote about abortion rights. "And they're going to have to find a way to move competing issues – inflation, immigration, Gaza — to the back of the campaign bus."
'Biden needs to disavow the protesters'
Patrick T. Brown at CNN
Protests against the Gaza war by pro-Palestinian students have sparked chaos on college quads, says Patrick T. Brown. Democrats have been reluctant to criticize progressive demonstrators for their "anti-Israel activism." The Republican attack ads write themselves: If Democrats can't keep "their ivy-covered campuses safe, how can they protect you?" Former President Donald Trump is accusing President Joe Biden of inaction. Biden needs to "disavow" the protesters' excesses to show moderates he has a steady hand.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance.
-
Venice Biennale 2024: from the good to the bad to the downright 'bizarre'
The Week Recommends Central exhibition features the work of some 330 artists
By The Week UK Published
-
Sunset Song: gripping theatre that's 'close to magic'
The Week Recommends Morna Young's 'first-class adaptation' of Lewis Grassic Gibbon's classic novel
By The Week UK Published
-
Challengers: 'the most purely pleasurable film of the year so far'
The Week Recommends Zendaya plays a former tennis player turned coach in this 'almost ridiculously' sexy drama
By The Week UK Published
-
'Making a police state out of the liberal university'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Netanyahu's Rafah attack vow snarls truce deal
Speed Read Hours before the truce deal was to be finalized, Netanyahu said Israel will invade Rafah regardless
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Can we — the people who have bought so much already — really keep buying more?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Columbia begins suspending Gaza war protesters
Speed Read The students are potentially barred from campus buildings and finals and ineligible to graduate in May
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Summer Lee, the Pennsylvania 'squad' member who beat back a primary challenge
In the Spotlight Lee is the first Black woman ever elected to Congress from the Keystone State
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Presidential debates are more performance art than actual ways to inform'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Trump, DeSantis meet for first time since primary
Speed Read The former president and the Florida governor have seemingly mended their rivalry
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Horror stories of women having to carry nonviable fetuses'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published