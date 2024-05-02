'Box Trump in for real if he pulls another stunt. Put him behind bars.'

'Trump is likely to violate his gag order again. Jail him if he does.'

Chris Brennan in USA Today

Fining former President Donald Trump $9,000 for violating the gag order in his hush money trial isn't going to make the former president "control himself," says Chris Brennan. Trump has spent a lifetime "testing the limits of what he can get away with." If he keeps bad-mouthing witnesses, "New York Judge Juan Merchan must jail Trump for at least one night." That "might be the only way to get through to him."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Biden brings the gender war to work'

Washington Examiner editorial board

President Joe Biden's appointees are pushing his administration's "radical" position on gender issues into the workplace, says the Washington Examiner editorial board. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says an employer who repeatedly uses a name or pronoun conflicting with a worker's gender identity, or who bars them from a bathroom matching their gender identity has "committed unlawful harassment rooted in sex-based discrimination." This rule will surely face a court challenge, and "richly deserves to lose."

Read more

'Will abortion drive voters to the polls in November? It's unclear.'

Francis Wilkinson at Bloomberg

The abortion issue helped Democrats in the midterms, but whether it will "deliver the 2024 election to President Joe Biden in November is a complicated question," says Francis Wilkinson. Elections are seldom decided on a single issue. Democrats will have to "campaign aggressively" to make November's vote about abortion rights. "And they're going to have to find a way to move competing issues – inflation, immigration, Gaza — to the back of the campaign bus."

Read more

'Biden needs to disavow the protesters'

Patrick T. Brown at CNN

Protests against the Gaza war by pro-Palestinian students have sparked chaos on college quads, says Patrick T. Brown. Democrats have been reluctant to criticize progressive demonstrators for their "anti-Israel activism." The Republican attack ads write themselves: If Democrats can't keep "their ivy-covered campuses safe, how can they protect you?" Former President Donald Trump is accusing President Joe Biden of inaction. Biden needs to "disavow" the protesters' excesses to show moderates he has a steady hand.

Read more