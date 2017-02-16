The daily business briefing: February 16, 2017

Stock rally takes a breather after another record day

U.S. stock futures dipped early Thursday, pointing to a lower open after U.S. stock indexes hit fresh records on Wednesday. With the economic outlook brightening, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated in her second day of testimony before Congress that the central bank might raise rates again as soon as March. The S&P 500's latest record came after the index closed up for the seventh straight session for the first time since September 2013. President Trump celebrated the positive financial news by tweeting, "Stock market hits new high with longest winning streak in decades. Great level of confidence and optimism — even before tax plan rollout!"