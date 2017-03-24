The daily business briefing: March 24, 2017

Twitter considers launching a premium service

Twitter said Thursday that it was considering launching a premium version of its microblogging service aimed at professionals in what would be the first attempt to collect subscription fees in the company's 11-year history. Up to now, Twitter has offered its network for free as it focused on building its user base. The company now has 319 million users worldwide and has become a media mouthpiece for celebrities and political leaders, including President Trump. Still, Twitter has not been able to sign up enough advertisers to make a profit, so it is now conducting a survey "to assess the interest in a new, more enhanced version of Tweetdeck," spokeswoman Brielle Villablanca said.