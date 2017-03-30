The daily business briefing: March 30, 2017

Westinghouse files for bankruptcy after nuclear overruns

Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric Co. unit filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday due to billions of dollars of cost overruns in the construction of four nuclear reactors in the Southeastern U.S. The new nuclear reactors in South Carolina and Georgia are to be the first new nuclear plants built in the U.S. in three decades. They were supposed to be up and running as soon as this week, but have fallen years behind schedule as costs rose due partly to tightening safety regulations. Westinghouse said it hoped to separate its profitable nuclear fuel and power plant servicing business from the construction projects, and had lined up $800 million in financing from Apollo Investment Corp. to support core operations during the restructuring.