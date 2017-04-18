The daily business briefing: April 18, 2017

New York officials consider proposal that could let Uber drivers get tips

New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission announced Monday that it was considering requiring all car services that accept credit cards to offer passengers the option of leaving a tip. The change would mark a big victory for Uber drivers, because the ride-hailing app currently does not give customers that option. The decision came after the Independent Drivers Guild, which represents Uber drivers in New York, submitted a petition to the commission requesting the change. Meera Joshi, the city's taxi commissioner, said the proposal was "just one piece of a more comprehensive effort to improve the economic well-being of drivers." An Uber spokeswoman said the company "is always striving to offer the best earning opportunity for drivers," and will take a look at the proposal.