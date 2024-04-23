Doctors are taking on dental duties in low-income areas

Physicians are biting into the dentistry industry

Photo collage of human teeth growing out from the sand on a desert. In front, there is a beavertail cactus with teeth growing out of it like blooms.
Low-income and rural areas have less access to dental care.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By Devika Rao, The Week US
published

Dental deserts are emerging across the country, especially in low-income and rural areas. Because of this, many people do not have access to necessary oral health care, which can lead to worse health outcomes over time. In order to accommodate the lack of dentists, some primary care practices are incorporating dental care in their health offerings. 

Not a dentist in sight

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Health Care Health And Wellness
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸