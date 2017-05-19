The daily business briefing: May 19, 2017

Basquiat painting sells at auction for record $110.5 million

An untitled Jean-Michel Basquiat portrait sold for $110.5 million at Sotheby's on Thursday night in New York, the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece by an American artist. The late art collectors Jerry and Emily Spiegel bought the 1982 painting for $19,000 in 1984. On Thursday, the bidding started at $57 million and the painting went to Japanese art collector and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa after a 10-minute bidding war. "I remember astounding the art world back in the 1980s when I set an auction record for Basquiat at $99,000," art dealer and Basquiat friend Jeffrey Deitch told Bloomberg. "All of us, Jean-Michel's friends, we totally believed in his genius. I always thought he would be one day in the legion of Picasso, Bacon, and Van Gogh. The work has that iconic quality. His appeal is real." Basquiat died in 1988 of a heroin overdose at the age of 27.