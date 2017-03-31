An attempt at a Guinness World Record for the "largest gathering of people dressed as Albert Einstein" in Toronto. | (Canadian Friends of the Hebrew University/REUTERS)

Cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Opposition rallies in central Moscow. | (EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV)

Displaced Iraqis inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq | (REUTERS/Suhaib Salem)

Russian President Vladimir Putin inspects a cavity in a glacier on the Arctic Franz Josef Land archipelago in Arctic Russia. | (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Fishermen and their family members on Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India | (REUTERS/Sivaram)

A woman balances on a slackline over a former quarry, near the village of Srbsko, Czech Republic. | (EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK)

The Panch Areh chariot festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. | (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A German figure skater at the world figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland. | (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

Flooding in Lismore, Australia. | (EPA/DAVE HUNT)

A dog sniffs organic dog food in Tokyo. | (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Women pose on a cliff walkway in Chongqing, China | (REUTERS/Stringer)

**See last week's best photojournalism**