Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square in Moscow. | (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

A woman feeds swans at sundown on the shore of Sasyk-Sivash lake near Yevpatoriya, Crimea. | (REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov)

U.S. Senate Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr and Vice-Chairman Mark Warner talk to the media after a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in Washington, D.C. | (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

A young man from the Toafo Asafo Hunters group looks for deer during the Deer Hunting Festival in Winneba, Ghana. | (EPA/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON)

Traffic cones on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London. | (REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)

Alibaba employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, China. | (REUTERS/Stringer)

An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. | (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

A woman takes part in a procession during the celebration of the Palms and Flowers Festival in Panchimalco, El Salvador. | (REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

A boy works at an aluminum utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

Anaheim Ducks center Andrew Cogliano celebrates after scoring during Game 7 of a second-round NHL playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers in Anaheim, California. | (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

A member of the "Congo Reformado" folk group poses for a portrait before a parade at the 12th International Festival of the Iberian Mask in Lisbon, Portugal. | (REUTERS/Rafael Marchante)

Buddhist monks walk down a road asking for alms during the annual Vesak festival, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)

