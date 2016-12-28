In one of her final performances, Carrie Fisher lent her voice to Family Guy

Before her death on Tuesday at age 60, actress Carrie Fisher finished work on several forthcoming projects, including two episodes of the animated comedy Family Guy.

Fisher first voiced the character of Angela, a supervisor to Peter Griffin, in 2005. She has since appeared in 20 episodes, Variety reports, though Fisher's final episodes do not yet have a release date. Seth MacFarlane, the creator and executive producer of Family Guy, tweeted Tuesday that Fisher was "smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely."

Last week, Fisher was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she suffered a heart attack. She was in the U.K. to film an episode of Catastrophe, the Amazon and Channel 4 show on which she had a recurring role. Fisher had also wrapped up filming her part in the upcoming eighth film in the Star Wars series, in which she originated the character of Princess Leia. Catherine Garcia