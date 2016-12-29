Russia announces cease-fire between Syrian government, rebels

On Thursday, Russian state media announced a cease-fire between the Syrian government and Syrian rebel groups, set to take effect at 12 a.m. on Dec. 30. "Reports have just arrived that several hours ago there was a development that we all have looked and worked for for so long," Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Three documents have been signed. A cease-fire between the Syrian government and the armed opposition is one. A package of measures to control the cease-fire is another. And a declaration of readiness to enter into peace talks on a settlement in Syria is the third."
Turkey will act with Russia as a "guarantor" of the peace process, effectively sidelining the United States. There is still some question about if the cease-fire will hold, as several similar attempts between Turkey and Russia in Aleppo failed before an eventual cease-fire finally allowed for evacuations of rebels and civilians.
Turkey, like the U.S., supports the opposition groups in Syria while Russia is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's primary ally. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Softbank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son had promised to move 5,000 jobs at Softbank's telecom Sprint from other countries to the U.S. Trump also noted that Sofbank-backed satellite startup OneWeb would create 3,000 jobs. Sprint clarified that the jobs were part of a previously announced plan to create jobs, and that only some of its new jobs would be moved from abroad, while the rest would be newly created positions. Trump's announcement came after the latest in a series of direct talks he has had with corporate CEOs on boosting U.S. employment. Harold Maass
President Obama on Wednesday designated two new national monuments in Utah and Nevada, protecting 1.65 million acres of federal land. Most of it, 1.35 million acres, surrounds the Bears Ears Buttes in southeastern Utah. The rest is northeast of Las Vegas around Nevada's Gold Butte. The moves were the latest in a series of actions Obama has made to protect public lands and waters from development as time runs out for him to seal his environmental legacy before leaving office in January. Native American tribes and others have been pushing to protect the areas for years, but some locals and Republican lawmakers have criticized Obama's efforts to protect parts of the West as a federal land grab. Harold Maass
Trump dismisses calls to retaliate against Russia over election hacking: 'We ought to get on with our lives'
President Barack Obama has vowed to retaliate against Russia over its apparent meddling in the 2016 presidential election, but President-elect Donald Trump expressed little interest in pursuing the accusations, The Washington Post reports. "I think we ought to get on with our lives," Trump said Wednesday night. "I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of the computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what's going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I'm not sure we have the kind of security we need."
Trump has long been skeptical that Russia was behind the hack of Democratic email accounts during the election, even as the FBI and CIA reportedly agree that Russia tried to swing the election in favor of Trump. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump is crafting the first draft of his inauguration address by himself, The Washington Post reports. The president-elect has reportedly told visitors that he is using speeches by former presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy as inspiration.
The Trump transition team originally said Stephen Miller, Trump's aide and speechwriter, would write the speech. Miller will still assist on the text, although people anonymously said Trump has become more involved in the actual writing process. "[Trump] went on and on about Reagan and how much he admires him," said one individual who had heard Trump's comments. "But it wasn't all about Reagan. He spoke about Kennedy and how he was able to get the country motivated, to go to the moon. He's thinking about both men as he starts to write the speech, which is something he's now taking the lead on."
Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley was also present for Trump's remarks. "He recognizes that he's entering a club," said Brinkley. "Even if he didn't spend a lifetime reading presidential biographies, he appreciates that he is joining the club and is learning more about its traditions." Jeva Lange
Debbie Reynolds, the star of Singin' in the Rain and dozens of other films, died Wednesday, one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died at age 60. Reynolds was 84.
Her son, Todd Fisher, said his mother was under stress due to Fisher's death, and she suffered a stroke at around noon. He also said Reynolds told him she missed Fisher and wanted to be with her. In the 1950s and 1960s, Reynolds, born Mary Frances Reynolds in El Paso, Texas, was one of MGM's principal stars, and she received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in 1964's The Unsinkable Molly Brown.
In the late 1950s, her private life became public when her husband Eddie Fisher left her for Elizabeth Taylor, and Reynolds married and divorced two times after that (and became friends with Taylor again in 1964). Reynolds appeared on several television programs, including The Debbie Reynolds Show and Will & Grace, and on Broadway, and also opened a Las Vegas hotel and casino in the early 1990s, which closed in 1997. She is survived by her son and granddaughter, Billie Lourd. Catherine Garcia
In an attempt to keep the Grim Reaper at bay, concerned Betty White fans have donated to a GoFundMe launched to help protect the star in the waning days of 2016.
This year has been a tough one when it comes to celebrity deaths — Muhammad Ali, Prince, David Bowie, Carrie Fisher, George Michael, Gene Wilder, and Alan Rickman are just a smattering of the famous names to pass away in 2016. White, 94, is the last living Golden Girl and a national treasure, and one man decided that the way things have been going, it's important to keep her safe until Jan. 1, 2017, when hopefully a gentler, kinder year will begin.
Of course, there's a twist — Demetrios Hrysikos said that while he is willing to fly to White's house, "assuming she doesn't want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door, all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg Little Theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry [the] mantle of the legends that have left us this year." After the GoFundMe went viral, Hrysikos announced he came up with the idea after learning of Fisher's death Tuesday, and he wanted to "put a smile back on some people's faces and do some good." Sure, give some of the money to the theater — but use the rest to purchase a protective bubble for Betty. Catherine Garcia
Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has approved a criminal investigation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Channel 10 news reports.
Within the next few days, Netanyahu will be called in for police questioning over two separate cases, Channel 10 says. The report states that a secret inquiry of Netanyahu was started almost nine months ago, and police recently received documents that led them to request Mandelblit open a full criminal investigation into Netanyahu over bribe-taking and aggravated fraud. A Justice Ministry spokeswoman declined to comment.
Several other possible scandals are swirling around Netanyahu — the state prosecutor's office is reportedly looking into allegations he accepted about $1.1 million in 2009 from a French tycoon later accused of fraud, and earlier this month, there were calls for an investigation into Netanyahu's role in a Defense Ministry deal to buy submarines from a Germany company partly owned by the Iranian government that has ties to Netanyahu's lawyer. Catherine Garcia