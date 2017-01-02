Texas state representative survives being shot by stray bullet

A stray bullet narrowly missed piercing the brain of a Texas state representative celebrating New Year's Eve.
Shortly after midnight, Armando Martinez, a Democrat representing District 39, was outside a friend's house in Weslaco, Texas, preparing to set off a few fireworks with other partygoers. His wife gave him a kiss to ring in the new year, and as she pulled away, the bullet entered the back of his head. "I felt like I got hit by a sledgehammer," he told NBC Latino Monday. His wife saw there was a hole in his head, and they concluded he had been shot; after a 45-minute procedure at a local hospital, a .223 caliber bullet was removed from his head.
"I was extremely lucky," Martinez said. "My surgeons said if it went a couple more millimeters deep, I may not have been able to have this conversation right now." Throughout the night, the seven-term representative heard celebratory gunshots go off, and he hopes this is a wakeup call to the dangers of firing guns in the air. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is trying to find where the bullet came from; it's possible it could have come from someone firing a gun into the air two blocks away. Martinez is grateful that his wife and the children at the party are safe. "I do believe there is a silver lining that nobody else got seriously hurt," he said. Catherine Garcia
On Monday, several Syrian rebel groups released a statement saying they won't even discuss joining in peace talks with the government, so long as President Bashar al-Assad's regime continues to violate the cease-fire that went into effect between the two sides on Friday.
The rebel groups said the army and militias backed by Iran have "continued firing and committed many and large violations" in several areas, including the rebel-held Wadi Barada Valley near Damascus, home to a spring that provides most of the water supply to Syria's capital. They also said the cease-fire would become null and void if the Syrian army makes any territorial advances. Moscow is leading the effort to hold peace talks in Kazakhstan, and the fragile cease-fire was brokered by Russia and Turkey last week. Catherine Garcia
James Woolsey, a former CIA director and an adviser to Donald Trump on national security issues, said Monday that he believes the Russians participated in election-related hacking, and it's quite likely others were involved, too.
"It's often not foolproof to say who it is because it is possible and sometimes easy to hide your tracks," he told CNN's Jim Sciutto. "There's lots of tricks." Despite intelligence agencies saying otherwise, Trump has backed away from blaming the Russians for hacking against Democrats, and Woolsey said Trump is an "expert in weaving around" on issues.
A U.S. intelligence official told CNN the United States has traced the hack to specific keyboards with Cyrillic characters, which were used to construct the malware code. While in the country of Georgia, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) promised that Congress will hold hearings on the cyber attacks when back in session later this month. "It's clear that Russia has attacked the United States of America," he said. "All of our intelligence agencies will affirm that that's been the case. We will work in the Congress to have stronger sanctions in order to prevent further attacks." Catherine Garcia
President-elect Donald Trump's Dubai business partner was reportedly one of the guests at his 800-person New Year's Eve party in Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night. While giving a 10-minute speech, Trump reportedly gave one of many shout-outs to the billionaire, Hussain Sajwani. "Hussain and the whole family, the most beautiful people, are here from Dubai tonight. And they're seeing it and they're loving it," Trump said, referring to Mar-a-Lago's Grand Ballroom, per a video provided to CNN by a party attendee.
Sajwani's company DAMAC Properties built the Trump International Course Dubai. The company is now building a second golf course in Dubai, slated to open in 2018, that will be designed by Tiger Woods and reportedly operated by The Trump Organization.
Trump's New Year's Eve shout-out once again raised questions of how he will separate his business interests from his presidential duties, especially if he plans to maintain relationships with existing business partners. Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks insisted Sajwani and the president-elect did not talk business at the New Year's Eve Party. "They had no formal meetings or professional discussions," Hicks said. "Their interactions were social." Becca Stanek
Rogue One played for only 18 days in 2016. It was still the second-highest grossing film of the year.
After another stellar weekend at the box office, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story closed out 2016 as the second-highest grossing film of the year. Despite playing in theaters for only 18 days, Rogue One raked in $439.7 million in domestic sales, ComScore reported. It was only behind Finding Dory, another Disney film that brought in $486 million last year.
While the force was with Rogue One over the holidays, it wasn't the only contributor to a weekend box office haul totaling $200 million across the top-10 films. Universal's animated musical Sing brought in an estimated $56.4 million, followed by Passengers, Moana, and Why Him?
All in all, the industry is expecting 2016 to be a record year at the box office. Despite flat ticket sales, box office revenue is projected to total $11.3 billion — about $160 million more than in 2015. Becca Stanek
Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London for a segment that will air on the network Tuesday night, Mediaite reports.
Assange is living in the Ecuadorian embassy under political asylum, although that didn't prevent his involvement in November's U.S. election; WikiLeaks published hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee over the summer and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta just before Election Day.
Although Hannity once accused Assange of "waging war against the U.S.," the pair's relationship has since warmed, with Assange appearing on Hannity's show in early December to deny Russian involvement in the hacking. Hannity himself now faces accusations of being Trump's "biggest media cheerleader" and defender. Fox News will air the new interview at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with plans to show clips through the rest of the week. Jeva Lange
A prison riot over the weekend in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus left at least 60 inmates dead, officials said Monday. The riot started Sunday afternoon when fighting broke out between two rival drug gangs, and ended nearly nearly 17 hours later on Monday morning.
The region's head of security Sergio Fontes called it "the biggest prison massacre in our state's history," noting that many "were decapitated, and they all suffered a lot of violence." Several prison guards were held hostage, and as many as 130 prisoners reportedly escaped.
Fontes said the inmates made few demands, suggesting the purpose of the riot was to "kill members of the rival organization." The gangs, Familia do Norte and First Capital Command, have been fighting for control over the cocaine trade in Brazil's Amazon region. Becca Stanek
Rebecca Ferguson says she will accept invitation to perform at Trump inauguration if she can sing 'Strange Fruit'
Singer and X Factor runner-up Rebecca Ferguson announced Monday that she would accept an invitation to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration if she got to perform "Strange Fruit," the BBC reports. That might not go over so well with Trump's team, though — "Strange Fruit" was originally recorded as a protest song by Billie Holiday, and takes its words from an Abel Meeropol poem that powerfully refers to the lynching of African Americans as "black bodies swinging in the southern breeze."
Ferguson praised the song's "huge historical importance," noting that it was "blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial."
"['Strange Fruit'] speaks to all the disregarded and down-trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world," Ferguson wrote in her open letter.
Trump's team might have to make some tough decisions, then. The inauguration organizers have reportedly been having trouble locking down musical performers for the big day. So far, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Garth Brooks, and Céline Dion are all rumored to have turned down the honor. Jeva Lange