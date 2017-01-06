Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale airport, 5 reported dead

Shots were fired at Florida's Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Five people have been killed, a law official said, and over a dozen other people have been injured, a local mayor told CNN. The suspect is believed to have been a lone shooter and possibly a member of the military, and is currently in custody,

The incident took place in the baggage area of the airport:

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Planes are not allowed to enter or leave Fort Lauderdale for the time being. Planes en route to the airport have been diverted to other Florida landing strips and flights scheduled to leave the airport have been grounded.

President-elect Donald Trump responded to the news of the attack:

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer was at the airport at the time of the incident, and confirmed the reports. Jeva Lange

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017 The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017 All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

This is a breaking story and has been updated throughout.