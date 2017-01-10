Trump appoints anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy Jr. to head commission on vaccine safety

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly asked Robert Kennedy Jr. to chair a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity. Kennedy has accepted the position, Time's Zeke Miller reports.
Kennedy is the author of Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak, which alleges that the vaccine ingredient thimerosal has led to a rise in autism in the United States. But "with the exception of the flu vaccine, [thimerosal] was removed from or reduced to trace levels in all vaccines given to children under 6-years-old 13 years ago," Time writes. "You face a greater mercury risk eating seafood and fish — and even that danger is low enough that the EPA recently recommended that pregnant and nursing women increase their intake of certain kinds of fish because the nutritional benefits outweigh the theoretical dangers."
Kennedy has also claimed "government health agencies colluded with Big Pharma to hide the risks of thimerosal from the public" in an anti-vaccination article run in Rolling Stone in 2005, Time reports. Assertions that thimerosal causes autism in children have been widely debunked including by the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Institute of Medicine. Jeva Lange
Sessions, in reversal, says 'clearly it would be' sexual assault to grab a woman without her consent
President-elect Donald Trump's comments in a leaked Access Hollywood tape about grabbing women by the genitals resurfaced Tuesday during Sen. Jeff Sessions' (R-Ala.) confirmation hearing for attorney general. "My question is very simple," Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said. "Is grabbing a woman by the genitals without her consent sexual assault?" "Clearly, it would be," Sessions said.
Sessions' unequivocal response marked a departure from his initial hesitation after the tape's released to classify the behavior Trump talked about as "sexual assault." "I think that's a stretch," Sessions said in October.
"So if you grab a woman by the genitals, that's not sexual assault?" The Weekly Standard asked Sessions. "I don't know," Sessions said. "It's not clear that he — how that would occur." Becca Stanek
Comey says there's evidence Russia hacked state-level Republican campaigns, but not the Trump campaign
While testifying Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, FBI Director James Comey revealed that there's evidence Russia breached some Republican state-level organizations and campaigns, as well as an old domain for the Republican National Committee. Comey also said it's possible any hacked information acquired during these breaches could have been leaked. However, Comey said, neither President-elect Donald Trump's campaign nor the present RNC domain appear to have been "successfully hacked."
The Tuesday hearing was Comey's first public appearance since the presidential election last November.
The FBI director was less forthcoming, however, in response to questions about whether the bureau has looked into alleged ties between Trump's campaign and Russia. "In a public forum, we never confirm or deny the existence of a pending investigation," Comey said. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), likely remembering Comey's announcement to members of Congress about Hillary Clinton's email investigation weeks before the election, pushed back. "The irony of your making that statement, I cannot avoid," King said. Becca Stanek
When asked Tuesday how the transition from President Obama's State Department to President-elect Donald Trump's was going, outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry was surprisingly candid. "It's going pretty smoothly because there's not an enormous amount of it," Kerry said during a discussion at the U.S. Institute of Peace's Passing the Baton conference.
Though he has just 10 days left as secretary of state, Kerry admitted he has yet to meet his likely successor, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson. He did note that with a "shift of parties and a complete tabula rasa," attention often shifts to internal proceedings and confirmation hearings, many of which — including Tillerson's — are slated for this week.
Still, Kerry said, the difference between his hand-off with Hillary Clinton in 2013 and his hand-off with Tillerson now is "like night and day." "There are some people who've been in the building for a period of time" Kerry said, "but, you know, quite candidly, I think there has not been a lot of high-level exchange at this point in time." Becca Stanek
Fox News quietly settled a sexual harassment case against the network's top host, Bill O'Reilly, after it was brought by another Fox News employee, TV personality Juliet Huddy, earlier this year, documents obtained by The New York Times and confirmed as authentic by relevant parties show.
In a draft of a letter from Huddy's lawyers to Fox News, Huddy described O'Reilly in 2011 inviting her to his house and hotel room, trying to kiss her, and calling her on the phone repeatedly, sometimes sounding "like he was masturbating." In one scenario described in the letter:
Mr. O'Reilly asked [Huddy] to join him for dinner at the Harvard Club, followed by a Broadway show, according to the letter and to current and former Fox News employees.
Ms. Huddy was not interested in having a romantic relationship with Mr. O'Reilly but, the letter said, "she felt compelled to comply with Mr. O'Reilly's request, given that he had total control over her work assignment."
During the Broadway show, according to the letter, Mr. O'Reilly moved close to Ms. Huddy in a way that made her feel uncomfortable. He tried to hold her hand but she pulled it away. Then he dropped a key to the room at a Midtown Manhattan hotel he was staying at into her lap, and told her to meet him there after the show. He stood up and left, the letter said.
Ms. Huddy went to the hotel to return Mr. O'Reilly's key, according to the letter. She asked him to meet her in the lobby, but he refused and asked her to join him in his room.
"Ms. Huddy declined and explained that she was not interested in Mr. O'Reilly on a personal or sexual level," the letter said. [The New York Times]
Huddy was reportedly paid in the "high six figures" to agree not to talk about the harassment and not to sue. Her allegations were brought to the company in the weeks after former chairman Roger Ailes was ousted following a sexual harassment scandal of his own.
O'Reilly's lawyer and Fox News deny Huddy's accusations. Read the entire report at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) declared Tuesday that Republicans plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare "concurrently." "We already showed people what we believe in — what ObamaCare should be replaced with — so we're going to use every tool at our disposal, through legislation, through regulation, to bring replace concurrent along with repeal so that we can save people from this mess," Ryan told reporters. He also said there will be a "stable transition period" so people "do not have the rug pulled out from under them" with regards to health care, a nod to some Republicans' concerns about repealing the health-care act without a replacement plan already in hand.
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be asked at a press conference Wednesday — his first since July — whether he stands by his stated post-election strategy to "simultaneously" repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a departure from some Republicans' push to implement a delayed repeal that could buy lawmakers several years to craft a replacement. Becca Stanek
With President-elect Donald Trump threatening to deport some 800,000 "Dreamers" protected by Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, Sen. Jeff Sessions found himself facing a heavy line of questioning about how he would address the situation during his attorney general confirmation hearing before the Senate on Tuesday.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) led the charge with a scathing takedown of Sessions' political history: "Sen. Sessions, since joining the Senate in 1997, you've voted against every immigration bill that included a path to citizenship for the undocumented," Durbin said. "You described the Dream Act, which I introduced 15 years ago to spare children who are undocumented through no fault of their own, as 'a reckless proposal for mass amnesty.' You opposed the bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform bill, which passed the Senate four years ago. You've objected to immigrants volunteering to serve in our armed forces, saying, 'In terms of who's going to be most likely to be a spy: somebody from Cullman, Alabama, or somebody from Kenya?' When I asked what you would do to address the almost 800,000 Dreamers … you said, 'I believe in following the law. There's too much focus on people who are here illegally and not enough on the law.'"
"Sen. Sessions," Durbin finished, "there is not a spot of evidence in your public career to suggest that as attorney general you would use the authority of that office to resolve the challenges of our broken immigration system in a fair and humane manner. Tell me I'm wrong." Watch below. Jeva Lange
Patrick Leahy ruthlessly dogs Jeff Sessions over his opposition to the Violence Against Women Act
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) relentlessly pressed Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) about the decision to vote against the Violence Against Women Act during Sessions' attorney general hearing Tuesday.
VAWA was signed into law in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, and faced opposition by 22 Republican senators during its 2012 renewal due in part to the fact that it proposed to extend protections to same-sex couples and Native Americans, and would allow battered illegal immigrants to obtain temporary visas. Sessions specified Tuesday that "he didn't like one particular and 'concerning' provision regarding how it would be expanded to cases on tribal lands."
In 2013, Sessions said, "I favor the Violence Against Women Act and have supported it at various points over the years, but there are matters put on that bill that almost seem to invite opposition." He added: "You think that's possible? You think they might have put things in there we couldn't support, [so that] maybe then they could accuse you of not being supportive of fighting violence against women?"
Leahy turned up the pressure on Sessions further Tuesday, asking if Sessions would defend the current VAWA and the provisions he opposed in it against a challenge. "I will defend the statute if it's reasonably defensible," Sessions replied. Jeva Lange