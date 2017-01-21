200,000 women are expected to rally for the Women's March on Washington

About 200,000 women are expected to descend on the capital on Saturday for the Women's March on Washington, an organized protest of the new Donald Trump administration anticipated to contrast both with Trump's inauguration Friday and the smaller and occasionally violent protests that attended it.

"The Women's March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights," says the march website, which includes a mission statement as well as guiding principles for the event. "We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us."