Gabon's military leader sworn in following coup in latest African uprising

The leader of Gabon's military junta, Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema, was sworn in as the country's interim president on Monday. The ceremony came after Nguema seized power in a coup d'etat last week, in what was the latest usurping of control in a series of recent government uprisings in African countries.

Nguema, who had led Gabon's presidential guard, took over the government and seized power from President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Aug. 30. The coup came just four days after Ondimba had won a re-election bid that was not considered free or fair. It brought an end to 56 years of Ondimba familial rule in Gabon — Ali Bongo Ondimba was first elected in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, who had led the country continuously since 1967.

Both of these presidencies were marred by allegations of human rights abuses, corruption and unfree elections. Many celebrations reportedly broke out across Gabon after Ondimba was deposed, NPR reported, as citizens were reportedly "frustrated with widespread corruption allegations involving the country's resources and economic problems." Despite Gabon being an oil-rich nation, more than 30% of its population lives in poverty, and unemployment remains high.

During a speech at his swearing-in, Nguema said he would form a new government "in a few days," per adding that he was "going to give everyone a chance to hope." However, outsiders remained concerned about Nguema's true propensity for change. Despite vowing to hold "free, transparent" elections, Nguema did not give a date for the end of military rule.

Nguema's swearing-in marks the latest transition of power by force in Africa. Recent coups have been seen in Sudan and Niger, as a belt of military-led juntas grows across the continent. Nine coups in former French colonies, Gabon included, have occurred in the past three years.