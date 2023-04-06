What is OPEC and how does it affect oil prices?

Oil prices saw a big surge after OPEC recently announced a slate of production cuts "aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market." But what exactly is OPEC, why is it so influential, and how does it affect the price of gas around the world? Here's everything you need to know:

What is OPEC?

OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, serves as an organizing body of the world's largest producers of oil. Its purpose, per its website, is to "coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its member countries and ensure the stabilization of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic, and regular supply of petroleum to consumers." It was founded in 1960 and is currently made up of 13 nations: Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela.

The organization also helms an even larger petroleum coalition known as OPEC+. This group consists of the 13 member states of OPEC, plus 11 non-member states such as Russia, Oman, and Kazakhstan, which also produce oil.

OPEC nations produce anywhere from 30 to 40 percent of the world's petroleum, according to the most recent data. Of that, Saudi Arabia is the single largest producer, releasing an estimated 10 million barrels per day, BBC News reports.

How does OPEC affect gas prices?

As a result of OPEC controlling so much of the supply and demand of petroleum, "its decisions influence global prices. Its members meet regularly to coordinate how much crude oil to sell collectively on global markets," says the World Economic Forum. These decisions can cause a significant shift in the price of gas, depending on how much petroleum from OPEC nations is on hand at any given time.