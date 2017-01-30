Iraq could join Iran in banning Americans from entering

The Iraqi parliament has approved a "reciprocity measure" banning Americans from entering Iraq in response to President Donald Trump's inclusion of the nation in his immigration ban, The Associated Press reports. Iraq had initially appeared as if it was not going to move forward with such a ban while Iran indicated it intends to institute its own version of a reciprocal ban, the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry said Saturday.
Iraq said Sunday that it understands why Trump issued the executive order but asked that America's "special relationship" with Iraq, where the U.S. has been at war since 2003, be taken into consideration. "This decision by the U.S. is arbitrary," Intisar Al-Jabbouri, a member of parliament from northern Iraq, said according to Time. "The Iraqi government has the right to reciprocate."
The ban could impact American aid workers as well as contractors and journalists currently working in the nation. Additionally, some 5,000 U.S. military personnel aiding in the fight against the Islamic State could be affected.
"If Iraq were to ban U.S. citizens from traveling to Iraq it would have devastating consequences for our fight against ISIS, al-Qaeda, and other terrorist organizations," said Chris Harmer, a senior analyst at the Institute for the Study of War. "That's just in the short term." Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump on Monday blamed a Delta Airlines computer outage, protesters, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for the chaos, panic, and disarray caused by his executive order banning the entry of legal U.S. residents from seven predominately Muslim countries over the weekend.
Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
The Department of Homeland Security reported Saturday that 375 travelers were impacted with 109 specifically denied entry at that time, while 173 others were denied boarding U.S.-bound planes. An estimated 325,000 people fly daily into the U.S. Trump additionally appeared to citing a Delta outage that began at 9:15 p.m. ET. Sunday and caused temporary delays.
In a third tweet, Trump added "There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!" Jeva Lange
On Sunday, Benoit Hamon easily won the presidential primary runoff to represent France's ruling Socialist Party in upcoming elections, beating more centrist former Prime Minister Manuel Valls 58 percent to 41 percent. Hamon, a former education minister, was the most left-leaning of the seven candidates in last week's first round, and he surged to frontrunner status by promising to champion a universal income for all French citizens, legalize marijuana, scrap a labor law pushed through by President Francois Hollande, and bring other political change. The Los Angeles Times calls Hamon "a Gallic Bernie Sanders," though he is only 49 and an actual socialist.
Hollande's deep unpopularity is expected to hurt the Socialists in the spring election, against center-right Republican Francois Fillon, far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, and independent former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron. Hamon urged other leftist parties to unite behind him. Peter Weber
When President Trump signed an executive order Friday evening suspending all travel to the U.S. by refugees and visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries, it appears to have caught just about everyone outside a tight circle of advisers in the White House by surprise. On Sunday night, there still seemed to be confusion among Border and Customs Patrol agents at various airports around the country, with the White House giving shifting directives, federal judges putting holds on parts of Trump's executive order, and the White House insisting that the judicial orders don't affect the executive order. "It is clear from the confusion at airports across our nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted," said Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday afternoon.
Guidance on how to process permanent legal residents — those with green cards — was particularly fluid, with some green-card holders blocked from boarding flights and other detained once arriving at U.S. airports. On Saturday, an unidentified senior administration official said that green card holders from the seven targeted countries would have to receive waivers before returning home or traveling abroad, but on Sunday morning, White House chief of staff Reince Prieubs said "the executive order doesn't affect green card holders moving forward."
Finally, on Sunday night, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly stepped in, ordering that — pursuant to the authority granted him in Trump's executive order — "I hereby deem the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest," and so the default will be allowing all green card holders in unless there is "significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare."
The same anonymous senior administration official told reporters on Sunday night that "nothing has changed" from the statement he'd issued on Saturday about needing a "waiver," blaming the confusion on "a semantic debate about the meaning of the word 'exemption,'" fed by CNN. "It really is a massive success story in terms of implementation on every single level," the senior administration official said of the executive order. Peter Weber
Over the weekend, the American Civil Liberties Union received $24,164,691 from 356,306 online donations — a hefty sum considering the nonprofit organization typically only receives $4 million a year from online donations.
"I've never seen anything like this," Executive Director Anthony Romero told Yahoo News early Sunday, when the fundraising total was at $10 million. "People are fired up and want to be engaged." On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning entry into the United States by travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and halting the refugee program, and the next day, the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of two Iraqi men detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. A federal judge blocked part of the order, and the men were released.
Since Nov. 8, the ACLU's membership has doubled to 1 million members, Slate reports. The organization can expect to see even more money roll in — celebrities like Sia and Rosie O'Donnell have said they will match up to $100,000 in donations, and actress Sarah Paulson used her acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night to urge people to donate. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's inner circle includes several Jewish advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner and policy chief Stephen Miller, and that's one reason it surprised several observers that his official statement to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday did not mention the Jews killed in the Holocaust. That omission wasn't a mistake, Trump spokesman Hope Hicks told CNN on Saturday, noting that millions of other non-Jews, including priests and resistance fighters, were slaughtered by the Nazis, too. "Despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered," she said. The Obama and Bush administrations specifically mentioned the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus took another whack at explaining that all lives snuffed out in the Holocaust matter on Sunday's Meet the Press. Chuck Todd asked Priebus if he understands "why many Jews were offended by the White House's decision not to note that the Holocaust was about eradicating the Jews." Priebus answered, "Well, I recognize, in fact, obviously that that was what the Holocaust was about," adding: "And it's a horrible event."
Todd asked why the White House "whitewashed" Jews from the White House statement, and Priebus objected. "I'm not whitewashing anything, Chuck," he said. "I just told you that it was horrible. And, well, I'm telling you now that that's the way we feel about it. And it's a terrible time in history. And obviously I think you know that President Trump has dear family members that are Jewish." Priebus clarified he doesn't "regret the words," adding: "I mean, everyone's suffering in the Holocaust, including obviously all of the Jewish people affected and the miserable genocide that occurred, is something that we consider to be extraordinarily sad and something that can never be forgotten."
Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt, who called the omission of Jews "puzzling and troubling," explaining to CNN that the United Nations created International Holocaust Remembrance Day in part to counter Holocaust denialists but also nations like Iran and Russia that refuse to acknowledge that Adolf Hitler was trying to exterminate Jews. These countries, especially their nationalist movements, instead "talk about generic suffering rather than recognizing this catastrophic incident for what is was: the intended genocide of the Jewish people," Greenblatt said.
The Republican Jewish Coalition wasn't pleased with Trump's omission, either. But at least the neo-Nazis were happy. Peter Weber
Jeffrey Buchalter, an Army veteran and law enforcement instructor at the Department of Homeland Security, credits the Iraqi interpreters who worked alongside his unit with helping him get home alive. That's why Buchalter, who was injured in Iraq and spent nearly three years recuperating at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, was moved to drive two hours to Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., to protest President Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.
This man's wife made it through customs after hours. She's Iraqi. This man in cap & his son gave them a Purple Heart pic.twitter.com/yBiaiYvgXM
— Jessica Lussenhop (@Lussenpop) January 28, 2017
Buchalter brought with him his Purple Heart, and gave it to a family of Iraqi refugees who spent hours detained at the airport. "Knowing their culture and how they view America, for me, it was a way to send a message to them: What they believe America was, it is," he told the Los Angeles Times. "It's the greatest place in the world." He wasn't the only veteran upset by the blanket ban — Brandon Friedman, who served in the 101st Airborne Division, told the Times many members of his unit are outraged that Hameed Khalid Darweesh, their Iraqi interpreter, was caught up in the order. Darweesh, 53, was an interpreter, engineer, and contractor from 2003 to 2013, and had to go through interviews and security screenings for two years in order to get a special immigrant visa granted to American military translators. He was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday, and freed after a federal judge temporarily barred U.S. officials from deporting travelers carrying travel documents that were issued before the ban.
Friedman said Darweesh helped the soldiers navigate neighborhoods, and was injured during a car bomb attack. "He was just such an integral part of the unit," Friedman said, adding that not welcoming interpreters who risked their lives to help the United States won't do anything to entice Iraqis to assist in the future. Read more about veterans standing up for interpreters — as well as the story of an Iraqi translator targeted by Islamic State militants who is now stuck in Turkey — at the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia
How Trump and Obama's executive orders on Muslim refugees and immigrants are similar and different
Reacting to criticism about his broad, chaotically rolled-out executive order indefinitely banning refugees and immigrants from Syria, suspending entry of all refugees for 120 days, and putting a 90-day stop to all travelers from six other majority-Muslim countries, President Trump protested that former President Barack Obama did it first. "My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months," Trump wrote. "The seven countries named in the executive order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror."
There is some truth to that. But as Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler said in awarding Trump two "Pinocchios" for the Obama comparison, the comparison is "facile" and misleading. If you don't remember Obama's 2011 executive order — the administration did not publicize it — it involved slowing down the approval of new visas for Iraqi nationals, following investigative findings that two Iraqi refugees were implicated in making improvised bombs targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. The policy also included re-vetting 58,000 Iraqi refugees already settled in the U.S., as then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano explained to Congress in September 2011.
The slowdown in approving Iraqi visas did prompt negative news stories and complaints from civil liberties an refugee advocacy groups at the time, and did appear to result in many fewer Iraqi refugees arriving in the U.S. in 2011, though the numbers rebounded in 2012. It did not stop all visitor from Iraq from traveling to the U.S. or halt refugee or visa applications, and unlike Trump's order, it was tied to a specific threat.
Trump identified only Syria by name in his executive order, and the other six nations covered in the ban — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — did come from a list of countries "of concern" identified by the Obama administration under a visa-related law enacted in December 2015, the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act. The list did not affect nationals of those seven countries, though; it meant that some citizens of the 38 allied (mostly Western) countries eligible for a special visa waiver program who had spent time in the seven "countries of concern" had to "obtain a visa for travel to the United States, which generally includes an in-person interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate," as U.S. Customs and Border Patrol explained.
The last major difference between the Trump and Obama actions are that Trump's small group of advisers, led by Stephen Bannon, reportedly did not consult or prepare any officials at the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and State when writing the executive order, and HHS Secretary John Kelly learned about the major policy shift he was supposed to enact on a briefing call as Trump was signing it, The New York Times reports. CBP officials are still figuring out what the policy covers. Obama, meanwhile, "ran executive orders through a painstaking weeks-long process of soliciting feedback from agencies and briefing lawmakers," a "former official" tells Politico. "Sometimes it even asked expert lawyers in the private sector to check its work." Peter Weber