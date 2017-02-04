State Department reverses visa cancellations, Homeland Security suspends enforcement of Trump immigration order

"State Department reverses visa cancellations for foreigners after judge puts hold on Trump executive order," The Associated Press reported Saturday, a move that will restore provisionally revoked travel papers to as many as 60,000 would-be visitors to the United States from the seven majority-Muslim nations the Trump order listed. However, visas stamped or otherwise marked canceled will not be restored. It is unknown how many of the 60,000 canceled visas will stay canceled because of a physical mark.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also indicated Saturday it will comply with the judge's temporary block on Trump's order. "In accordance with the judge's ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order entitled, 'Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,'" said a statement from Gillian Christensen, acting DHS press secretary. "This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order."

President Trump has promised to overturn the judge's order suspending his order as soon as possible. This post has been updated throughout. Bonnie Kristian