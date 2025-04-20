5 heavy-handed cartoons about ICE and deportation

Artists take on international students, the Supreme Court, and more

This political cartoon depicts a claw crane arcade game. The mechanical claw, rendered in dark tones and labeled "ICE," is positioned above a group of diverse individuals who are looking up with expressions of worry and fear. These individuals are contained within the game's enclosure, which is labeled "INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS." President Donald Trump's hand, pictured as tiny, is at left controlling the mechanical claw.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a prisoner shackled to a medieval torture rack in a stone dungeon. Members of the U.S. Supreme Court stand discussing documents. John Roberts says to the prisoner, "PLEASE BE PATIENT WHILE WE DEBATE THE RELATIVE MEANINGS OF 'FACILITATE' AND 'EFFECTUATE'."

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

