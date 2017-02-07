Authorities are checking the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters' trash for dead bodies

The camp inhabited by the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters once held as many as 10,000 people, although only a determined 1,000 planned to stay on through the rough North Dakota winter. As the weather begins to warm once again, though, sanitation crews are scrambling to remove six months' worth of trash before it becomes "toxic," NBC's West Dakota affiliate reports.
"Standing Rock Environmental Protection Agency and Dakota Sanitation are working together to try and advert an environmental tragedy," explained Tom Doering, the Morton County Emergency Manager.
Authorities are concerned about the possibility of other kinds of tragedies, too. Every load of trash is carefully combed by the Morton County Sheriff's department: "We are looking for, as I said, anything illegal, anything that might be used to, I guess, harm our officers during a protest," said Morton County Sheriff's Office Captain Jay Gruebele. He added, "As bad as it sounds, we're looking for people that may have died and could be wrapped up in a canvas or a tarp or tent."
So far, about 23 loads of trash have been processed. Authorities expect it will take 250 truck loads to clear the camp of all its trash. Jeva Lange
President Trump on Tuesday said he would take his immigration executive order all the way to the Supreme Court if he continues to face challenges from the nation's courts. "We're going to take it through the system," Trump told reporters at a White House event with local sheriffs. "It's very important for the country. … We'll see what happens. We have a big court case. We're well represented."
Last week, a federal judge temporarily suspended Trump's ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the U.S. The Department of Defense has filed a defense of the order, and on Tuesday the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments to decide whether Trump's order can stand.
The attorneys general of Washington and Minnesota say reinstating the ban would cause "chaos," but Trump insisted Tuesday that the ban is "common sense," claiming the Islamic State has "made its intentions known to have terrorists infiltrate" the U.S. through the immigration system, The Washington Post reported. "And then we're not allowed to be tough on the people coming in?" Trump said. "Explain that one."
However, Trump said, "hopefully it doesn't have to" go all the way to the Supreme Court. Becca Stanek
For as much flak as President Trump has given former President Barack Obama for his golf habit, Trump certainly didn't waste any time getting to the golf course himself after he was sworn into office. Politico noted Tuesday that while Obama waited a full four months into his presidency before hitting the green, Trump waited just two weeks.
During his trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, Trump reportedly spent "about eight hours at the Trump International Golf Club," Politico wrote. And this week, he is planning to play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Of course, there's nothing inherently wrong with a president who enjoys a round of golf now and again; in fact, Politico noted, "trips to the golf course have long been a presidential tradition." It's just that Trump has spent so much time slamming Obama for spending time on the golf course when there were more important matters to attend to:
President Trump “has some meetings and may play a few holes of golf” today, White House aide says
(Quick reminder of previous Trump tweets) pic.twitter.com/39oc6U4PDc
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 5, 2017
Trump even made a point to call out Obama's golfing on the campaign trail. At a rally in December 2015, Trump claimed Obama "played more golf last year than Tiger Woods." "We don't have time for this," Trump said. "We have to work." Becca Stanek
British Prime Minister Theresa May just made a wry joke about the size of President Trump's hands
British Prime Minister Theresa May gave a shout out to President Trump's hands while speaking at a Tory fundraiser Monday night. In one fell swoop, May managed to make a quip about both her fleeting moment holding hands with Trump during her recent White House visit and the size of Trump's hands — a touchy subject for America's new commander-in-chief. "Thank you very much for that wonderful reception," May said, after receiving applause as she stood to speak. "I don't think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House."
For the uninitiated, Trump has long worked to prove his fingers are neither short nor tiny. After the magazine Spy called Trump a "short-fingered vulgarian," Trump repeatedly sent the editor photos of himself torn from magazines with his hands circled in gold Sharpie. In one instance, Trump also wrote in gold Sharpie, "See, not so short!"
Then, of course, there was the throwdown with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during the Republican presidential primary. After Trump dubbed Rubio "little Marco," Rubio took a jab at Trump's hands. "Have you seen his hands?" Rubio said. "And you know what they say about men with small hands." Trump, always one to get the last word, implored America during a debate to "look at those hands." "Are they small hands?" Trump said. "I guarantee you there's no problem."
As for whether May's joke will play a hand in her relationship with Trump, stay tuned to Trump's Twitter feed. Becca Stanek
Meanwhile, Barack Obama is beating Richard Branson at water sports in the British Virgin Islands
President Trump might be promising to "win" for America, but former President Barack Obama is the one actively proving the prowess of the United States — at least in water sports. After vacating the White House, Obama made his way to the British Virgin Islands for an aquatic showdown against British billionaire Richard Branson.
The challenge: Could Obama learn to kitesurf before Branson learned to foilboard? Branson recounted the competition at Virgin:
… Barack and I both fell many times, but we kept trying again and again and made progress over the days. We were neck and neck until the last run on the last day, when I got up on the foilboard and screamed along for over 50 metres, three feet above the water. I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 metres on his kiteboard! I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory. [Virgin]
Watch clips of the competition below via CNN, and read Branson's entire account here. Jeva Lange
Barack Obama dove into a water sport challenge with Richard Branson while vacationing in the Virgin Islands https://t.co/EymXwQmBcK
— Deena Zeina Zaru (@Deena_CNN) February 7, 2017
Iran lashes back at President Trump, vowing to show 'what kind of stance' the nation takes 'when threatened'
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei thanked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for revealing "the real face of the United States."
"What we have been saying, for over 30 years, about political, economic, moral, and social corruption within the U.S. ruling establishment, [Trump] came out and exposed during the election campaigns and after the elections," said Khamenei. "Now, with everything he is doing — handcuffing a child as young as 5 at an airport — he is showing the reality of American human rights."
Iran is one of seven nations affected by President Trump's executive order imposing strong travel restrictions on predominately Muslim countries.
Khamenei also dismissed a tweet by President Trump that criticized Iran for not appreciating how "kind" former President Barack Obama was:
Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
"The new U.S. president says Iran should thank Obama! Why? Should we thank him for [creating] ISIS, the ongoing wars in Iraq and Syria, or the blatant support for the 2009 sedition in Iran?" said Khamenei. "He was the president who imposed paralyzing sanctions on the Iranian nation; of course, he did not achieve what he desired. No enemy can ever paralyze the Iranian nation."
Al Jazeera's Tehran-based Dorsa Jabbari commented on Khamenei's remarks: "This is the first time the supreme leader, the highest authority in the republic, has responded to Donald Trump's comments and threats towards Iran [with] very strong words," Jabbari said.
Khamenei additionally announced a demonstration against Trump on Feb. 10: "Trump says fear me! No. The Iranian nation will respond to your comments with a demonstration ... They will show others what kind of stance the nation of Iran takes when threatened," said Khamenei. Jeva Lange
While you were sleeping, Senate Democrats were holding court on the Senate floor, part of a 24-hour effort to highlight the unusually large amount of opposition to President Trump's education secretary pick, Betsy DeVos. All 48 Democrats and two Republicans are expected to vote against DeVos, and part of the Democratic marathon was aimed at peeling away one more Republican. "I am encouraging my colleagues to search your hearts, step aside from party politics and pay to play in politics, and fight for the children of the United States of America," Sen. Jeff Merkeley (D-Ore.) said before dawn. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) noted the deluge of phone calls from constituents opposed to DeVos. "You can ask the Senate Republicans whether they're getting phone calls, too — they're getting phone calls, too," he said.
Democrats point out that DeVos, a Michigan billionaire and activist for taxpayer-funded school choice, has no personal or professional experience in public education or elected public office, and seemed really unprepared in her confirmation hearing. Her Republican supporters celebrate that she's an outsider and say Democrats and the horde of constituents calling them are just taking out their bitterness at Trump's election on DeVos. "She is having her 15 minutes of fame — at the wrong time," Mike Petrilli of the pro-school-choice Thomas B. Fordham Institute tells USA Today. The vote on DeVos is expected at noon. You can watch some excerpts from the Democrats' all-nighter in this video from The Associated Press, followed by a more curated report from CNN. Peter Weber
NBC is reportedly in talks to create a weeknight spin-off of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update," Politico Playbook reports. The 30-minute primetime edition of the SNL staple "could help NBC capitalize on a topsy turvy news cycle," Politico adds.
The talks come as SNL's viewership has ticked up 22 percent, with the show experiencing its best start in over 20 years. "Weekend Update" is SNL's longest running skit, with Colin Jost and Michael Che serving as the current anchors.
The spin-off could be on air as soon as later this year. NBC is reportedly considering Thursday evenings for the program. Jeva Lange