Watch all of Stephen Miller's most combative Sunday interview moments in less than 2 minutes

President Donald Trump's senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller, went into his TV interviews Sunday with guns blazing. It's barely a metaphor: "Our opponents, the media, and the whole world will soon see … the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned," he declared at one point. In response, the hosts of Morning Joe went as far as to slam Miller's performance as "horrendous. An embarrassment."
Nevertheless, Trump tweeted Sunday: "Congratulations Stephen Miller on representing me … Great job!" But he might want to hold his applause. Here is a look at all of Miller's most combative quotes in under two minutes. Jeva Lange
Trump tweeted “Congratulations Stephen Miller on representing me... Great job!” on Sunday. Was it? Here's what he said. h/t @JesseRodriguez pic.twitter.com/ORZKcCGBz8
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 13, 2017
President Trump's approval rating tumbled to an all-time low in the latest Gallup tracking poll. As of Feb. 11, just 40 percent approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 55 percent disapprove. Around the same time in former President Barack Obama's first term, Obama boasted a 65 percent approval rating and a 21 percent disapproval rating.
New low for Trump in Gallup tracking poll— 40% approve, 55% disapprove https://t.co/Un8Fy7fwxr pic.twitter.com/6HY0Y1JtSm
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 13, 2017
Trump's latest numbers mark a steep drop from when he first took office. On Jan. 22, he stood at an even 45 percent approval and 45 percent disapproval rate. In the course of three short weeks, Trump's approval rating has shed five points, while his disapproval rate has simultaneously jumped by 10.
The Gallup poll surveys 1,500 adults across the country by telephone. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough reckons President Trump 'would be impeached' if he followed adviser Stephen Miller's advice
Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough reminded President Trump's senior policy adviser Stephen Miller of a little thing called judicial review on Monday morning after Miller, during multiple TV appearances Sunday, declared the president is "correct 100 percent of the time." Criticizing the court's ruling against Trump's immigration executive order, Miller said the president's decisions about national security ought not to be questioned. "[The president's decisions] will be questioned my young, little Miller," Scarborough said. "They will be questioned by the court. It's called judicial review. Alexander Hamilton and James Madison wrote about it in the Federalist Papers. It was enshrined in Madison's Constitution."
Scarborough said the White House is "embarrassing themselves by putting this guy up," describing Miller's "performance" as "horrendous" and "an embarrassment." "That is the talk of a dictator, not somebody who is president of the United States," Scarborough said. If Trump's administration were to actually act based on Miller's suggestions, "we could have impeachment proceedings within the next six months," Scarborough warned.
Watch Scarborough's horrified reactions to the "anti-Constitutional forces in that White House" below. Becca Stanek
On Friday night, the 11 players on St. John's 5th grade basketball team in Clark, New Jersey, had a choice to make: Play without the team's two girls or forfeit their entire season, with two games left. The vote was 11-0 in favor of keeping the team together, NJ Advance Media's Jessica Remo reported Sunday, even after team parents reminded them of the stakes. "It doesn't matter," one of the boys replied; the team began to chant "Unity!" and some parents cried. The game did not happen, because the refs said they had been instructed by CYO league director Rich Donovan not to officiate if the girls were going to play.
Donovan had warned the St. John's team two weeks earlier, after someone complained about girls on the team following a game at St. Theresa's, another Catholic school in Kenilworth. Parents say Donovan also wiped the St. John's team record because the girls had played in previous games.
St. Theresa's is being sued by a 7th grade female student who wants to play on the boy's team because there aren't enough interested girls to form a team. Jim Goodness, a spokesman for the Newark archdiocese, said league rules state that teams not be coed and St. John's athletic director had admitted he messed up in letting the mixed-gender team play for four years. Newark's new archbishop, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, originally sided with the St. John's parents but then, according to Goodness, the vicar general stepped in and raised legal objections. The league rules, Remo reports, don't appear to specify whether the JV black league that the St. John's 5th graders play in can be coed or not.
On Friday, the St. John's team split into two and played anyway. Peter Weber
President Trump promised the Austria ambassadorship to someone who has seen The Sound of Music 'like 75 times'
The Alps. Sigmund Freud. Coffee. The scenic nation of Austria has made a name for itself in a number of notable ways, but do not discount being the setting of the The Sound of Music among them. In fact, President Donald Trump has reportedly promised a Sound of Music-obsessed musician the ambassadorship to Austria on a handwritten note, The Palm Beach Daily News reports.
The musician, Patrick Park, is a concert pianist, not to be confused with a guitarist by the same name whose accolades include writing the final song for the series finale of The O.C. This Patrick Park is instead described by The New York Times as "a regular on the Palm Beach social calendar who is an active charity fund-raiser." He has also seen The Sound of Music "like 75 times."
"I know every single word and song by heart. I've always wanted to live in the Von Trapp house," Park said. The Palm Beach Daily News writes that the president thought Austria would be a "good match" for Park because the nation "is steeped in musical culture."
"I'm flying to Vienna to check out the embassy, and then I'm going to Salzburg to see if the Von Trapp house is for rent," Park joked. "And then I'm going to learn to like schnitzel and sachertorte."
He added, "I have known [Trump] almost 20 years. Seeing the great things he has done makes me want to be part of his team. I'm excited beyond words." Jeva Lange
The U.S., Japan, and South Korea have requested a United Nations Security Council meeting, expected to take place Monday, on North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch. South Korea says it expects more such tests, which it calls "serious military and security threats." North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, was on site to supervise the test, which his government declared a success. The banned missile launch, conducted early Sunday, was interpreted as an early test of President Trump, who has vowed to be tough on Pyongyang. Trump had a restrained reaction, appearing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Palm Beach and reaffirming America's commitment to stand by Japan, without mentioning North Korea. Abe called the launch "absolutely intolerable." Harold Maass
The eldest Trump sons are well aware of the minefield that comes with running a global business while their father is in the White House. "I was the first person to raise my hand and say you should not do certain deals, as I understood the optics, as you can't build the tallest building in Tel Aviv and try to negotiate peace in the Middle East," Eric Trump told The New York Times.
But as President Trump hasn't sold any of his assets — choosing instead to sign over operations to his sons and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg — that means things could get tricky for the tight-knit Trump clan.
Donald Trump Jr. told the Times that he has only called his father once since the inauguration, and Eric said he only talks to the president "a few" times a week. "In the next four years, do I ever expect him to say: 'Hey, how's Turnberry? How's the new green? How's the new 10th tee?" Eric asked. He said he would answer with something like, "Dad, it's great," or "The property looks awesome."
But even interactions the brothers deem insignificant can draw scrutiny from critics. When Don Jr. and Eric were present for President Trump's announcement of his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, Talking Points Memo blasted them: "Trump sons take break from running family biz to schmooze at White House."
But "who in their right mind would try to enrich themselves by spending a fortune to run against 17 seasoned politicians on the Republican side, to then go up against the Clinton machine, Wall Street, Hollywood, P.C. culture?" Don Jr. asked the Times in an attempt to dismiss fears of conflicts of interest. "To use that as the way to enrich yourself is laughable." Jeva Lange
On Monday, the Senate is expected to confirm two of President Trump's Cabinet nominees, Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary and David Shulkin to head the Department of Veteran Affairs. The vote on Mnuchin, a former top Goldman Sachs executive and Hollywood financier, will be much closer than Shulkin's confirmation. Republicans argue that Mnuchin is well-qualified to be treasury secretary because of his long experience on Wall Street, while Democrats say that same experience — including the 36,000 homeowners his bank OneWest foreclosed on after the 2008 financial collapse — is a disqualifying stain. They also point to $100 million in assets and a Cayman Islands directorship that Mnuchin said he forgot to include on his financial disclosure forms.
"This treasury nominee is smart, he's capable, and he's got impressive private-sector experience," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "We need him confirmed as soon as possible so he can begin to tackle these challenges and reverse the last eight years of economic heartache." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) disagreed, calling OneWest a "foreclosure machine" with "sleazy and out of line" business practices. "Mr. Mnuchin is the ultimate Wall Street insider," she said. "If Wall Street threatens to blow up the economy again, does anyone seriously expect Mr. Mnuchin to get tough with his old buddies and tell them to knock it off?"
The voting will start at about 7 p.m., and if confirmed, Mnuchin will be the first banker to head the Treasury Department in eight years; former President Barack Obama chose financial regulators to head the agency. Peter Weber