The Kremlin suddenly wants Russian media to stop talking about Trump

The Kremlin has ordered state-run media to curb its praise of President Donald Trump as it becomes increasingly evident the United States might not be as friendly toward Russia as it first appeared, three people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg Politics. "They won't pour buckets of criticism on [President] Trump, they just won't talk about him as much," said Konstantin von Eggert, a political reporter for Russia's only independent TV channel. "The fate of Russia-American relations is much less predictable than it was just a few weeks ago."
In January, President Trump was talked about more by Russian media than even President Vladimir Putin, marking the first time Putin had dropped to number two in the news since he returned to the Kremlin in 2012, Bloomberg adds. But on Wednesday, Trump ranted: "Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?" The Kremlin's decision additionally follows the resignation of Gen. Michael Flynn from national security adviser, after revelations about his conversations with Russia became public, and during a flood of scrutiny over how Russia might have interfered in the presidential election. Jeva Lange
While going over his accomplishments since taking office, President Donald Trump took a moment to linger on America's transformation into a "drug-infested nation" on Thursday.
"We've ordered the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to coordinate on a plan to destroy criminal cartels coming into the United States with drugs. We're becoming a drug-infested nation. Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars," Trump warned.
WATCH: Pres. Trump: "Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars. We're not going to let it happen." https://t.co/tjVqFlcqW4 pic.twitter.com/KMMAVbtBsV
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2017
The average cost of marijuana is about $15 a gram, the average cost of heroin between $15 and $20 a dose, crystal meth around $80 a gram, and cocaine between $100 to $120 a gram. A king-size Snickers bar typically runs for about $1.50. Jeva Lange
During a press conference Thursday, President Trump insisted his administration was "running like a fine-tuned machine," despite the "mess" he "inherited" and the fact that he "can't get [his] Cabinet approved." "I don't think there's ever been a president elected who in this short period of time has done what we've done," Trump said
Pres. Trump: "This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine, despite the fact that I can't get my cabinet approved." pic.twitter.com/0j9nduTjwf
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 16, 2017
But his repeated declarations about the messes he's "inherited" indicated he was at least somewhat aware everything might not be smooth sailing — though he was quick to point out that wasn't his fault. "To be honest, I inherited a mess. It's a mess. At home and abroad," Trump said, later noting that "ISIS has spread like cancer — another mess I inherited."
Trump went on to repeat some of his pledges he'd made on the campaign trail, including the impending repeal of the ObamaCare "disaster," battling the supposed threat of drugs "becoming cheaper than candy bars," and upholding the "defense of our country" with his executive orders. "In each of these actions I'm keeping my promises to the American people," Trump said. "These were campaign promises."
At his campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday, Trump assured everyone there would be "massive crowds." Becca Stanek
During his first solo press conference as commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals as being "in chaos" and "in turmoil." The 9th Circuit Court ruled unanimously to block Trump's ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations earlier this month.
Trump claims the 9th Circuit that blocked his travel ban is "in chaos" and "frankly in turmoil"
(There's no evidence of that.) pic.twitter.com/dGkgsMWZIp
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 16, 2017
Trump vowed to appeal the court's ruling in Thursday's press conference; he had previously vacillated on whether his administration would issue a brand new executive order on immigration or appeal the current order all the way to the Supreme Court.
Trump has been criticized in recent weeks for his apparent attempts to undermine the American judiciary system, with his own Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch calling Trump's repeated attacks on judges' integrity "demoralizing." On Thursday, Trump said he'd "heard" that 80 percent of the 9th Circuit Court's decisions are overturned — a claim that is patently false, and which Snopes debunked here. Kimberly Alters
President Donald Trump lashed out at the media during his first solo press conference as commander-in-chief. "The press has become so dishonest," Trump said. "The press, honestly, is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of control."
"I'm making this presentation directly to the American people," Trump went on. "Many of our nation's reporters and folks will not tell you the truth."
POTUS: "I’m making this presentation directly to the American people...many of our nation's reporters and folks will not tell you the truth" pic.twitter.com/Mz9V2Nrqfb
— ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2017
Even as Trump turned to discussing his accomplishments as president, he returned again and again to hit the media. "The media is trying to attack our administration because we are following through on promises we made, and they're not happy about it," Trump said. Jeva Lange
An Auschwitz survivor and the Scottish commando who saved her celebrated their 71st Valentine's Day together this week. John Mackay, 96, helped liberate a number of prisoners from the concentration camp — including Hungarian Jew Edith Steiner, now 92. The two met at a village dance to celebrate the prisoners' liberation and have been together ever since. They married in 1946 and eventually settled in Dundee, Scotland — where, this year, the couple rang in Feb. 14 at a party in their senior citizens' home. "It's lovely to have such a real example of true love with us," said one staff member. Christina Colizza
President Donald Trump has reportedly chosen R. Alexander Acosta as his second nominee for labor secretary after fast-food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew Wednesday, as it became clear he would not earn enough support in the Senate to be confirmed.
Acosta is the first Hispanic nominee to Trump's Cabinet. He previously served as the assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division under former President George W. Bush. In 2011, Acosta testified before Congress to defend the rights of Muslim Americans, where he argued that "we are a nation built on principles of freedom, and high on the list of freedoms is freedom of religious expression."
Acosta formerly served as a U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and is currently the dean of the Florida International University College of Law. Jeva Lange
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber's attack at a Sufi shrine in Pakistan on Thursday, with local police telling AFP that as many as 70 people are dead.
The attack took place in the city of Sehwan in Sindh province, where the closest hospital is over 40 miles away. "There was a huge crowd gathered there for the [religious gathering] at the shrine, and there was a very big explosion," Sindh's health minister, Sikandar Mandhro, told Al Jazeera. "The medical facilities at Sehwan are not equipped to deal with a very big emergency, so our first priority right now is to get help to the wounded."
Pakistan has been rocked by terrorist attacks this week, with 13 people killed in a suicide bombing in Lahore on Monday, two police officers killed trying to defuse a bomb in Quetta on Tuesday, and five people killed in a suicide bombing Wednesday in the Mohmand tribal area. Jeva Lange