Israel attacks Iran: a 'limited' retaliation

Iran's humiliated leaders must decide how to respond to Netanyahu's measured strike

Israel's strike targeted rocket-fuel mixers, possibly impeding Iran's missile production 'for months or years'
It took 25 days to act, said Arash Azizi in The Atlantic, but last Saturday Israel finally responded to the salvo of missiles fired at it by Iran. The operation – named "Days of Repentance" – involved more than 100 Israeli fighter jets, and targeted air-defence systems, radars, military bases and missile production factories across Iran, including on the outskirts of Tehran.

It was the "most significant attack on Iran by any country since the 1980s", but fell a long way short of the apocalyptic strike some had feared. Israel didn't target Iran's nuclear or energy infrastructure, nor did it assassinate any political or military leaders. According to insiders, Israel even used intermediaries to give Tehran a day's warning, to avoid mass casualties (Iran said four soldiers died in the strikes). Given the limited nature of the attack, Iran has an opportunity to de-escalate the conflict by calling it quits.



