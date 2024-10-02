Israel vows revenge for Iran's thwarted attack

What happened

Iran launched more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel Tuesday, targeting several military bases and the headquarters of the Mossad intelligence service in Tel Aviv. Iran said the attack was in retaliation for Israel's killing of leaders of Iran's military and Tehran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas. Two people were lightly wounded in Israel and a Palestinian man was killed by falling shrapnel in the West Bank.

Who said what

Iran scored a "small number of hits" in central and southern Israel, said Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari, but the "majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States." U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran's attack was a "serious escalation" that would have "severe consequences," though it "appears to have been defeated and ineffective." By midnight Tuesday night Israelis were told they could leave their bomb shelters.



"Iran made a big mistake tonight — and it will pay for it," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a post on X that Tehran was "not seeking war but it will stand firmly against any threats." The missile barrage was "only a small glimpse of our powers," he added. "Do not enter into a war with Iran."

What next?

Israel will want to show it can "strike any target in Iran," but it should tread carefully, former U.S. intelligence officer Norman Roule said to The Wall Street Journal. "A war with Iran would require the political, economic and military support, if not participation by the United States," and "Israel no doubt recognizes that Washington has no interest in engaging in such a conflict."