Israel vows revenge for Iran's thwarted attack

Iran's attack was in retaliation for Israel's killing of Iran military leaders, plus members of Tehran-backed Hezbollah and Hamas

Missiles fall toward Jerusalem in Iranian attack
What happened

Iran launched more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel Tuesday, targeting several military bases and the headquarters of the Mossad intelligence service in Tel Aviv. Iran said the attack was in retaliation for Israel's killing of leaders of Iran's military and Tehran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas. Two people were lightly wounded in Israel and a Palestinian man was killed by falling shrapnel in the West Bank.

