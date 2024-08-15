'Second only to a nuclear bomb' – the controversial arms Russia is using in Ukraine

Thermobaric bombs 'capable of vaporising human bodies' have been used against Ukraine

Thermobaric weapons
Russian forces are 'finally bringing to bear their heaviest firepower' in their war against Ukrainian forces
Russia has trained its navy to target sites deep inside Europe with nuclear-capable missiles if there is a conflict with Nato, according to leaked secret files.

Maps of targets as "far-flung" as "Barrow-in-Furness" in northwest England are included in a presentation for officers that "predates the full-scale invasion of Ukraine", which began in February 2022, said the Financial Times.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

