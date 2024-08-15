'Second only to a nuclear bomb' – the controversial arms Russia is using in Ukraine
Thermobaric bombs 'capable of vaporising human bodies' have been used against Ukraine
Russia has trained its navy to target sites deep inside Europe with nuclear-capable missiles if there is a conflict with Nato, according to leaked secret files.
Maps of targets as "far-flung" as "Barrow-in-Furness" in northwest England are included in a presentation for officers that "predates the full-scale invasion of Ukraine", which began in February 2022, said the Financial Times.
The news comes as controversy grows over some of the weapons Moscow has used during the conflict in Ukraine, including the thermobaric bomb, which produces a blast that is "second only to a nuclear bomb", said news.com.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What weapons are Russia using?
Moscow announced this week that it had used a thermobaric bomb against Ukrainian forces. Also known as a vacuum bomb, the missile's extra hot blast is "capable of vaporising human bodies", said Sky News. It can also kill people by making their lungs "explode", said The Sun.
Thermobaric bombs are conventional weapons in that they are not guided by satellites and can be launched as a rocket or dropped as a bomb from aircraft.
The Russians are "finally bringing to bear their heaviest firepower", said Forbes, by "lobbing powerful glide bombs" at Ukrainian troops.
Glide bombs are remote-controlled warheads that can fly towards targets over long distances. With a range of 25 miles or more, and containing "hundreds of pounds of explosives", glide bombs weigh as much as three tons and are "powerful but inaccurate", so they "pose a serious danger" to civilians. "Assuming, of course", that "the civilians themselves aren't the target".
"There are no words to describe the aftermath of a glide bomb attack," a Ukrainian police chief told the BBC. "You arrive to see people who are lying there, torn apart."
Moscow has also been criticised for its use of cluster munitions on the battlefield, particularly RBK-500 bombs. They contain more than 80 "bomblets", said Forces News, each of which is about the size of a hand grenade. Its shaped charge can "kill infantry", but also "penetrate" light-skinned vehicles.
Are they used elsewhere?
Thermobaric bombs are believed to have been used in Afghanistan, in different locations in the Middle East, including the Syrian Civil War, and "even in a terrorist attack in Bali, Indonesia", said European Security & Defence.
Glide bombs were devised during the First World War but didn't start to be used until the Second World War. The "widely condemned" use of cluster bombs can also be traced back to the 1939-45 conflict, said Al Jazeera.
They were used during the Vietnam War, when the US dropped 413,130 tonnes of cluster munitions. They've also been used by British armed forces in the Falklands War, Yugoslav troops during the Bosnian conflict, and in various wars in the Middle East.
What do international conventions say?
International law does not prohibit the use of thermobaric munitions against military targets and all past attempts to regulate and restrict the weapons have "failed", said news.com. However, targeting civilians with the weapons is against international law.
The legal status of glide bombs is less clear, so Russian pilots have inflicted this particular "scourge" with "impunity", said The Economist.
Under the leadership of Jens Stoltenberg, Nato barred 124 member nations from stockpiling, using or manufacturing cluster bombs because of their indiscriminate nature and long-term humanitarian impact.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Where does MDMA-assisted therapy go from here?
Today's Big Question Psychedelic treatments face a challenge from the FDA
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The most consequential presidential debate moments in modern history
The Explainer From Joe Biden to Ronald Reagan and everyone in between
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Diabetic amputations surge among Black and Latino Americans
There is an epidemic of diabetes-related complications, and minority communities are being hit the hardest
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The peaceful archipelago that may take up arms
Under The Radar Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left the Åland Islands 'peculiarly vulnerable'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
What can Ukraine gain from Russia incursion?
Today's Big Question Gamble to boost morale, improve negotiating position and show the West it can still win is 'paying off – for now'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Welsh radar site to 'protect Britain from deep space warfare'
Under The Radar Government says site will be 'vital' for defence but opponents say it puts Wales in danger
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Who would fight Europe's war against Russia?
Today's Big Question Western armies are struggling to recruit and retain soldiers amid fears Moscow's war in Ukraine may spread across Europe
By Abby Wilson Published
-
How Russia trains its deep undercover spies
The Explainer Moscow's elite 'illegal' sleeper agents pose as foreigners and live under false identities known as 'legends', often for decades
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Are Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets too little too late?
Today's Big Question US-made aircraft are 'significant improvement' on Soviet-era weaponry but long delay and lack of trained pilots could undo advantage against Russia
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine's stolen children
Under the Radar Officially 20,000 children have been detained since Russia's invasion in 2022, but the true number is likely to be far higher
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Will Russian advance in Kharkiv prove decisive in Ukraine war?
Today's Big Question Recent gains in northeast could be 'a momentary setback' or a 'turning point', as Kyiv counts the cost of US delay
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published