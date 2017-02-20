Russian ambassador to the U.N. dies suddenly in New York

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday, Russian officials say. He was 64. Officials say Churkin fell ill and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died. The cause of his illness was not immediately known, though the New York Post reports he suffered from a "cardiac condition."

The Associated Press says Churkin, who had been the ambassador for more than a decade, "had a reputation for an acute wit and sharp repartee especially with his American and Western counterparts." His death comes one day before he was to turn 65.

