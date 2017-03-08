Poll finds majority of voters think Sessions lied under oath

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday revealed 52 percent of voters think Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing, when he said he "did not have communications with the Russians" during the presidential campaign. Forty percent said they did not think Sessions lied.

Last week, it was revealed Sessions, who sometimes served as a campaign surrogate for President Trump, had met twice with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak ahead of the election. Sessions has maintained his answer before the Senate was "correct," and he insisted he didn't mention communications with Kislyak because "the question did not ask about them." At the January hearing, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) asked for Sessions' insight as to whether there was "any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government."

The Quinnipiac poll also found 51 percent of voters believe Sessions should resign. "The gavel comes down hard on Attorney General Jeff Sessions," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "He lied and he should quit because of it, say Americans, who are clearly very concerned about the Russian affair and all the administration personnel involved with it."

A poll released earlier Wednesday by Politico/Morning Consult found 38 percent of voters think Sessions lied under oath, while 29 percent think he did not. Another 32 percent were unsure.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,323 voters by phone from March 2 to 6. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. Becca Stanek