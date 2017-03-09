Mitch McConnell, asked if Mexico will pay for the border wall: 'Uh, no'

Not even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is buying President Trump's promise that Mexico will pay for his proposed border wall. When asked during a Politico Playbook event Thursday whether he thought Mexico would actually foot the bill, McConnell cut to the chase. "Uh, no," he said before laughing.
McConnell's other answers weren't quite so blunt, but still suggested the Republican leader is having some doubts about the president's estimated $14 billion plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. "I'm in favor of border security," McConnell said, when asked if he thought construction on the wall would actually begin this year as Trump has promised. "There are some places along the border where that's probably not the best way to secure the border."
Watch a doubtful McConnell answer questions about the border wall below. Becca Stanek
Taking the LSAT is no longer a requisite for going to law school — at least Harvard Law School. On Wednesday, Harvard Law announced a pilot program that will allow applicants for the class of 2018 to submit their scores from either the LSAT or the GRE.
The change is intended to make legal education more accessible, and to alleviate costs associated with preparation and test-taking. The LSAT is only held four times a year, while the GRE is offered "frequently throughout the year and in numerous locations around the world," Harvard said. Moreover, Harvard noted the GRE has been shown to be a "valid predictor of first-year academic performance in law school."
Harvard isn't the first law school to make this change. The University of Arizona College of Law was the first to do so last year, and two other schools have since begun allowing applicants to submit GRE scores. However, because of Harvard Law's prestigious reputation — it's tied with Stanford University for No. 2 in the nation — its decision "could upend the admissions process for legal education," The Washington Post reported.
"Will other schools follow? Probably," said Kyle McEntee, executive director of Law School Transparency. He suggested many law schools have already been contemplating the change, as "schools across the board have been struggling with applications — not only applicants, but the quality of applicants." Becca Stanek
Your morning commute complaints just got topped. On Wednesday, an Amtrak train in North Dakota carrying 111 passengers got stuck in the snow for 13 hours.
Shortly after finally leaving the station early Wednesday after an overnight delay due to high winds and snow, the train got lodged in a massive snowbank in north-central North Dakota. The snowbank measured an estimated 200 feet in length, and loomed 25 feet high.
Needless to say, getting the train unstuck was no easy feat. CBS News reported railway workers "had to use bulldozers and shovel by hand to dig the train out," while other crews "first used snowplows, then skid-steers." When all of that wasn't working, two freight trains reportedly tried to pull the train out. And then four freight trains tried.
Three failed attempts and 13 hours later, the train was finally freed. After an inspection, the train was back on its way within an hour.
The 111 passengers reportedly stayed onboard throughout the ordeal, though Amtrak said in a statement customers "were kept comfortable."
Catch a glimpse of the travel nightmare below. Becca Stanek
Miranda Fenner, Minot, took this video of Amtrak passenger train stuck in the snow near Rugby https://t.co/RIbShDYKOK MDN for more. pic.twitter.com/GAFGsvMxf2
— The Minot Daily News (@MinotDailyNews) March 8, 2017
During President Trump's joint address to Congress last month, he acknowledged the widow of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens, who was killed in a U.S. raid in Yemen in January. "I just spoke to [Defense Secretary James] Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, 'Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies," Trump said.
But eyewitnesses of the attack in Yemen have raised questions about America's version of the events, The Intercept reports. In addition to Owens' death, the attack left at least 25 civilians dead, including ten children:
Nesma al Ameri, an elderly village matriarch who lost four family members in the raid, described how the attack helicopters began firing down on anything that moved. As she recounted the horror of what happened, [5-year-old] Sinan tapped her on the arm. "No, no. The bullets were coming from behind," the 5-year-old insisted, interrupting to demonstrate how he was shot at and his mother gunned down as they ran for their lives. "From here to here," Sinan said, putting two fingers to the back of his head and drawing an invisible line to illustrate the direction of the bullet exiting her forehead. His mother fell to the ground next to him, still clutching his baby brother in her arms. Sinan kept running.
His mother's body was found in the early light of dawn [...] "She was hit by the plane. The American plane," explained Sinan. "She's in heaven now," he added with a shy smile, seemingly unaware of the enormity of what he had witnessed or, as yet, the impact of his loss. "Dog Trump," declared Nesma, turning to the other women in the room for agreement. "Yes, the dog Trump," they agreed. [The Intercept]
The villagers also raised questions about some of the Pentagon's claims, such as that the women who were killed in the attacks were armed. The villagers noted that in the region, women using weapons is considered dishonorable. Villagers also pointed out "the practical implausibility of women clutching babies while also firing rifles," The Intercept writes.
"Everyone who tried to run, they killed them," said Sheikh Aziz al Ameri, who "lost 20 members of his extended family, six of them children, the youngest only 3 months old." Read the full report at The Intercept. Jeva Lange
A memo from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to all federal prosecutors on Wednesday primarily focuses on violent crime, but one passage suggests Sessions is pushing for a change in charging policy that would produce longer prison sentences.
"[M]any violent crimes are driven by drug trafficking," Sessions wrote, so aggressively prosecuting the drug war could reduce violent crime, he argued. "I encourage you to employ the full complement of federal law to address the problem of violent crime in your district," Sessions continued. "Further guidance and support in executing this priority — including an updated memo on charging for all criminal cases— will be forthcoming."
As Politico reports, this likely means the reversal of former Attorney General Eric Holder's guidance to prosecutors allowing them to make charges that would not trigger mandatory minimum sentences, long prison terms that kick in for certain quantities of drugs. "My take is the Holder [policy] is toast," explained Doug Berman, a law professor at Ohio State University. "Holder said you don't have to charge mandatory minimums and it looks like [Sessions is] going to say, 'Oh, yes, you do have to.'"
Sessions is a hardline drug warrior whose Justice Department has already announced a federal crackdown on state-legalized recreational marijuana. Mandatory minimum sentencing has come under significant criticism across the political spectrum in recent years and is a major contributor to prison overcrowding. To learn more about mandatory minimums, see this explainer from The Week's Dan Stewart. Bonnie Kristian
The Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol predicted Thursday that Republicans' health-care proposal will blow up in their faces before it even gets to a vote. "It's going to fall apart. There will not be a vote," Kristol said during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe.
Kristol said the impending crash and burn boils done to the "astonishing" lack of planning that went into the American Health Care Act before its unveiling Monday night. Though Republicans are now seemingly "intoxicated with the notion that Trump's going to bless" the bill and it "goes sailing through" Congress, Kristol predicted congressmen will have a rude awakening when they "go home in a week or two" and meet with hospital administrators and doctors. "They're going to discover, 'Gee, this thing, who's in favor of it?'" Kristol said, going on to point out how much work the Obama administration put into its health-care rollout. "They think they can just slap this down," he added.
Watch Kristol slam the Republican bill at Mediaite. Becca Stanek
This play tested people's reactions to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton — with their genders swapped
Imagine Donald Trump's debate performances — all the same phrasing, gestures, and tone — performed by a woman, and Hillary Clinton's part played by a man. A play called Her Opponent, put together by a theater professor and a political science professor at New York University, does exactly that.
NYU theater faculty were cast to play "Brenda King," the female stand-in for Trump, and "Jonathan Gordon," the male Clinton. They rehearsed until they could perform perfectly alongside video of the debates, matching the real candidates word for word and gesture for gesture. The expectation was that "Trump's aggression — his tendency to interrupt and attack — would never be tolerated in a woman, and that Clinton's competence and preparedness would seem even more convincing coming from a man."
That was not the result. With the genders swapped, audience members found the female Trump strong and compelling, while the male Clinton's constant smiling was deemed "really punchable." "We heard a lot of 'now I understand how this happened' — meaning how Trump won the election," said NYU theater professor Joe Salvatore. "The simplicity of Trump's message became easier for people to hear when it was coming from a woman — that was a theme."
The next step for the production is a shot-for-shot filming in the style of the real debates, and then perhaps an off-Broadway show. In the meantime, watch a clip below. Bonnie Kristian
Four Washington state members of the Electoral College did not vote for Hillary Clinton after having promised to do so, and a judge on Wednesday ruled that Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is allowed to levy a $1,000 fine on each elector in accordance with state law. Being a faithless elector is not a criminal offense in Washington, but since the 1970s faithless electors can be fined.
Three of the electors voted for former Secretary of State Colin Powell, while one voted for a Native American leader. All four previously signed a pledge to vote for Clinton if she won Washington's Electoral College votes, which she did with 57 percent of the popular vote. The electors became faithless in a futile effort to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.
The three electors who backed Powell intend to appeal the judge's decision on constitutional grounds. They have argued "the Constitution doesn’t give the state power to punish electors for contrary votes." Bonnie Kristian