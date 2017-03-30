Watch Michael Flynn say immunity likely equals guilt

During a September 2016 appearance on Meet the Press, Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, then an adviser to presidential candidate Donald Trump, shared his thoughts on immunity, and they weren't generous.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Flynn — who resigned as Trump's national security adviser in February after it came to light he communicated with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration, despite saying otherwise — has offered to testify in front of the FBI and House and Senate intelligence committees, in exchange for immunity. Flynn's attorney said he won't comment on any discussions with the FBI and committees, and Flynn hasn't made a peep, either, but his thoughts on immunity aren't a secret.

Speaking to Chuck Todd last year, Flynn, while referring to Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, said five people around her were given immunity, and "when you are given immunity, that means you have probably committed a crime." This, of course, is also the same man who led a crowd at the Republican National Convention in a chant of "Lock her up!" Catherine Garcia