Syrian town targeted by chemical attack suffers a second airstrike

The rebel-held town in Syria's Idlib province that was hit by a chemical weapon attack on Tuesday was targeted in a new airstrike on Saturday, local sources say.
It is not yet clear who is responsible for the attack, though CNN notes only Russian and Syrian regime aircraft have been observed bombing that area in the past. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in the United Kingdom, said the strike killed one woman.
Russia is meanwhile in the process of moving a frigate carrying cruise missiles to the Mediterranean, apparently in response to Thursday's U.S. bombing of a Syrian government air base in response to the Tuesday incident. The American strike strike puts Washington and Moscow "on the verge of a military clash," Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday, labeling the strike "really sad for [Russia's] now completely ruined relations" with the U.S. and "good news for terrorists." Bonnie Kristian
After a rainy winter, California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday declared his state's historic, four-year drought is officially ended — at least for now. "This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner," Brown said. "Conservation must remain a way of life."
California's drought emergency is over, Gov. Brown declares https://t.co/hsNpsZBzr0 pic.twitter.com/9u5QcJEVdY
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 7, 2017
California uses more water each year than is naturally available in the state under normal conditions, and the drought emergency remains in effect in four counties. "Water may appear to be in abundance right now," said Kate Poole of the Natural Resources Defense Council, but one wet season can't supply California's water needs longterm. Bonnie Kristian
Senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief strategist Stephen Bannon are reportedly attempting to smooth their differences as competing power centers in the Trump White House after reports on Friday suggested Bannon was on thin ice.
President Trump ordered a "bury-the-hatchet meeting" between the two top aides while senior administration staff weekended at the Mar-a-Lago, Politico reports. "Work this out," Trump said, per two accounts given to The New York Times, expressing frustration with media coverage of administration infighting.
A White House statement to the Times denied the entire narrative of a potential shake-up in White House staff. "Once again this is completely false story driven by people who want to distract from the success taking place in this administration," said White House representative Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "The only thing we are shaking up is the way Washington operates as we push the President’s aggressive agenda forward." Bonnie Kristian
Comments from the White House on Friday and Chinese state media on Saturday echoed President Trump's positive positive assessment of his two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.
"The two leaders had positive and productive meetings," said a statement from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. "The two presidents reviewed the state of the bilateral relationship and noted the importance of working together to generate positive outcomes that would benefit the citizens of both countries."
China's official newspaper on Saturday said the summit went "as well as it could," editorializing that "Beijing and Washington have so far managed to do well in preventing conflicts," which "shows confrontation is not inevitable."
Another state-run outlet said the summit indicated a new "pragmatic relationship" between the two nations. "It seems that both countries have understood the importance of how essential a smooth transition needs to be, and not just for the two countries involved here, but really for the entire world over," the tabloid enthused. Bonnie Kristian
NPR is making it even easier to track the real-world effects of President Trump's tweets. On Friday, NPR's Planet Money podcast introduced BOTUS, a bot that has the sole duty of monitoring the president's Twitter activity to see how it moves the stock market:
[BOTUS] looks at President Trump's Twitter feed, and when he tweets about a company, it trades stocks, with real money. Because the official Twitter handle of the president of the United States is @POTUS, we named our bot @BOTUS, bot of the United States. There's $1,000 on the line invested by the staff members of the Planet Money podcast from their personal funds. [NPR]
To see whether money is lost or gained when Trump tweets, follow @BOTUS on Twitter. To learn more about the project, listen to the podcast episode below. Becca Stanek
Chief strategist Stephen Bannon, once President Trump's right-hand man, is reportedly on thin ice nowadays. NBC News' Katy Tur reported Friday that people close to Bannon — who was booted from the National Security Council earlier this week — say "things are very bad for him" in the White House "right now." Tur said Bannon's allies have advised him to "'lay low' and wait out the storm."
Trump is apparently considering a "major shake-up of his senior White House team" amid growing frustrations with infighting, and "the weight of the president's frustrations appeared to be falling on" Bannon, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. In fact, Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Fla.) predicted Friday that Bannon's "days are numbered in that administration." She said "profound changes will be coming" — as soon as in the next few months. However, a White House official insisted Friday there are "no indications of a staff change."
Already, reports indicate Bannon's power is waning. Daily Intelligencer's Gabriel Sherman reported Friday that Bannon argued against Trump's decision to order an airstrike against Syria on Thursday, claiming it went against Trump's America First doctrine. But Trump went ahead with the strike anyway, apparently at the behest of his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is quickly gaining greater clout and responsibility in the West Wing.
The split over Syria is apparently just the latest source of tension between Bannon and Kushner, but Bannon apparently has no plans to exit voluntarily. Sherman reported that "despite his waning influence, Bannon recently told an ally that he won't quit." "If Trump wants him out," Sherman wrote, "he'll have to fire him." Becca Stanek
At least four people have been killed and 12 injured after a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, CNN reports. A man reportedly commandeered a stolen beer truck and directed it into a crowd on a busy Stockholm street. The Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that shots were also fired at the scene.
Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/YPbrZSe5Mb
— Johnny Chadda (@johnnychadda) April 7, 2017
"People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started, and when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke," one witness who was in the store at the time of the crash told NBC News. Police said Friday that they had arrested someone in connection with the incident.
Baserat på bilden så ser det ut som att lastbilen kört in via Kungsgatan (där lastbilar inte ens är tillåtna) pic.twitter.com/qxj9ciCx3I
— Victor Björklund (@BjorklundVictor) April 7, 2017
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that authorities believe the crash was a deliberate "terror attack." Vehicles have been used in several recent terrorist attacks in Europe including in Nice, France, in July 2016, resulting in the deaths of 86 people, and in London last month, when five people were killed and several others injured. Jeva Lange
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday that Syria's al-Shayrat air base has resumed operations just hours after it was targeted by a U.S. airstrike.
President Trump ordered 59 Tomahawk missiles be launched at the airfield Thursday night in retaliation for the chemical attack that killed dozens in Idlib province Tuesday. While the Pentagon said earlier Friday that the strike had "severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure," it was reported Syria may have anticipated the attack and moved key equipment.
Russia's spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, claimed that the strike was “highly ineffective" and that only 23 of the 59 missiles reached their targets. "The combat effectiveness of the U.S. massive missile strike on Syria's airbase was thus very low," Konashenkov said. Jeva Lange