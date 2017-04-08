Syrian town targeted by chemical attack suffers a second airstrike

The rebel-held town in Syria's Idlib province that was hit by a chemical weapon attack on Tuesday was targeted in a new airstrike on Saturday, local sources say.

It is not yet clear who is responsible for the attack, though CNN notes only Russian and Syrian regime aircraft have been observed bombing that area in the past. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in the United Kingdom, said the strike killed one woman.

Russia is meanwhile in the process of moving a frigate carrying cruise missiles to the Mediterranean, apparently in response to Thursday's U.S. bombing of a Syrian government air base in response to the Tuesday incident. The American strike strike puts Washington and Moscow "on the verge of a military clash," Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday, labeling the strike "really sad for [Russia's] now completely ruined relations" with the U.S. and "good news for terrorists." Bonnie Kristian