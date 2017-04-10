Special Easter eggs let blind children participate in egg hunt

In Bakersfield, California, 22 children tackled an Easter egg hunt in an unexpected way — instead of looking for the eggs, they listened.
The kids, between the ages of three and 13, were all blind and visually impaired, and for the second year in a row went on an Easter egg hunt featuring plastic eggs specially designed by the Bakersfield Police Department's bomb squad. The eggs were outfitted so they would make beeping noises, which the children would follow. The kids exchanged the eggs they discovered for snow cones, popcorn, candy, and other treats, and they all went home with individualized Easter baskets.
Gaylene Roberts, a principal who oversees education for the blind and visually impaired, said for kids who have difficulty seeing, egg hunts are the type of experience they typically don't get a chance to have. For them to being able to participate in a traditional event in an innovative way, "you can't really put a value on it," she told the Bakersfield Californian. "It touches the hearts of all of us." Catherine Garcia
On Jan. 23, President Trump signed an executive order instituting a 90-day federal hiring freeze, as the first step in a "long-term plan" to cut the federal workforce. It's unclear how far along that plan is, but 79 days into his presidency, the effects of Trump's freeze are already being felt at government agencies like the Social Security Administration, the Veterans Affairs Department, and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday — and the public is starting to feel the reduced staffing levels, too.
Federal agencies lose about 10 percent of their workforce each year, and the VA has an unusually large 45,000 positions unfilled. VA Secretary David Shulkin exempted jobs tied to processing benefits claims in mid-March, six weeks into the freeze, but there are now more than 100,000 claims awaiting processing. Veterans have also been hit hard, The Journal notes, because the federal government often hires them after their military service.
At the Social Security Administration, an inability to replace the workforce after departures, combined with a rise in claims as baby boomers retire, has led to longer lines at offices and on the phone. "The agency is doing things they never did before, like sending people home without any service," Witold Skwierczynski, president of a union that represents 25,000 Social Security employees, tells The Wall Street Journal. "You can't just establish a hiring freeze and expect us to continue to do all our work."
At the U.S. prisons bureau, about 10 percent of positions are vacant, and the widespread shortages are forcing prison guards and medical personnel to work overtime and at higher personal risk. According to USA Today, nurses, physical therapists, and other medical staff — many of whom belong to the uniformed U.S. Public Health Service (PHS) and have no training for security in overcrowded prisons — are being forced into guard and security duties. (USA Today also noted that despite the terrible conditions face by workers and inmates, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons awarded more than $2 million in bonuses to wardens and top administrators over the past three years.)
The result of Trump's hiring freeze, WSJ says, is that "in attempting to fulfill one campaign promise — to 'drain the swamp' and reduce the size of the federal government — Mr. Trump is potentially undermining other promises, including his pledges to champion veterans and law enforcement." You can read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that two people in Florida have reported eating salad from a container that was later found to have contained a dead bat.
The bat was sent to the CDC's rabies lab for further testing, but the CDC said the animal's "deteriorated condition" did not allow for them to "definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies." To be on the safe side, Fresh Express has issued a recall of a small number of cases of its Organic Marketside Spring Mix, which the CDC says may have been distributed to Walmart stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.
The affected salad is sold in a clear container with the production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 on the top label. On the bottom of the container, UPC Code 6 8113132897 is printed by the bar code. Catherine Garcia
In the wake of twin suicide bombings at Coptic Christian churches that left at least 44 people dead, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday declared a three-month state of emergency.
Parliament now needs to approve the measure, which will permit authorities to search homes and make arrests without warrants. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blasts Palm Sunday at St. George's Coptic Church in Tanta, which killed 27 people, and outside of St. Mark's Coptic Church in Alexandria, which left 17 people dead. Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population. Catherine Garcia
An injured bald eagle is recuperating in Kansas after a team made up of a sheriff's sergeant, two firefighters, and an animal conservationist rallied together to save the bird.
Sgt. Justin Antle of the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hurt bird near Lake Afton, and he found the eagle, clearly injured and unable to fly more than 10 feet in the air before having to come back down to land. Antle enlisted the help of Ken Lockwood of the Eagle Valley Raptor Center, who on his way to the lake stopped by the Sedgwick County Fire Department and picked up firefighters to assist in the rescue. After following the bird for two hours, they were finally able to capture him.
The eagle, estimated to be about 3 years old, is now being tested at Kansas State University's veterinarian school and being fed by handlers. Once the bird has a clean bill of health, Lockwood said he will ask the team to come back together to release him in the wild. "It's an eagle — that's our national symbol," Lockwood told ABC News. "You just have to go rescue them. You can't just let it die." Catherine Garcia
An anchor for India's IBC24 News was on the air Saturday when she broke the news of a fatal car accident that she later learned involved her husband.
Supreet Kaur reported that three people died and two were injured when an SUV and truck collided in Pithora. As more images and details started to come in, including the type of car involved and the site of the accident, she began to worry about her husband of 18 months, Harshad Kawade, who drove a similar vehicle and was in the area. "She was doing her job, and she kept on doing it with composure and without showing her emotions on air," IBC24 editor-in-chief Ravi Kant Mittal told CNN.
After Kaur went off the air, it was confirmed that Kawade was one of the victims in the accident, and she broke down, the station said. Dr. Raman Singh, chief minister for the state of Chhattisgarh, tweeted his appreciation of Kaur's "strength in dealing with her husband's demise with extraordinary bravery and professionalism." Catherine Garcia
More than 150 police officers are searching for a Wisconsin man who allegedly stole 16 high-caliber rifles and handguns from a store in Janesville and mailed an anti-government manifesto to President Trump.
Police say Joseph Jakubowski, 32, should be considered "armed and dangerous" and has a bullet-proof vest and helmet in his possession. Churches throughout Wisconsin were on high alert over the weekend, as his alleged manifesto expressed "anti-religion sentiment," authorities said. "Basically, he's angry at all government officials," Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said during a press conference on Friday. "Whether it's the president or whether it's local officers or whether it's law enforcement, he has a dislike for anyone that has authority or governmental power." Catherine Garcia
Former President Bill Clinton visited former President George H.W. Bush Sunday in Houston, and he came prepared with a present that might not make Barbara Bush very happy.
Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae
— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 9, 2017
Clinton tweeted about their get together on Twitter, saying it was "great" to reconnect with 41 and the former first lady. "We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times, and new times," he said. "And socks." No, not this Socks — these kind of socks; Bush, 92, has a vast collection, and in 2013 he admitted he "absolutely love[s] a crazy pair of socks ... Barbara, on the other hand, has had enough." Catherine Garcia