The passenger who was forced off the United flight now needs reconstructive surgery

The passenger violently forced off an overbooked United Airlines flight Sunday described the experience as "more horrifying and harrowing than what he experienced leaving Vietnam" by boat after the fall of Saigon, his lawyer relayed Thursday.

"Being dragged down the aisle was more horrifying ... than what he experienced in leaving Vietnam," lawyer says United passenger told him pic.twitter.com/nKatJ0Z4a9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 13, 2017

David Dao, 69, was filmed being dragged down the aisle of the plane after he refused to give up his seat. Dao's lawyer, Thomas Demetrio, said during Thursday's press conference that Dao suffered a concussion, broken nose, sinus damage, and the loss of two teeth as a result of the incident. Demetrio added that Dao will require reconstructive surgery.

"Here's the law, real simple: If you're going to eject a passenger, under no circumstances can it be done with unreasonable force or violence," said Demetrio. "Are we gonna continue being treated like cattle, bullied? We all have enough angst for flying as it is.” Jeva Lange