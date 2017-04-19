Meanwhile, Bill O'Reilly is shaking hands with the pope in Vatican City

As reports surfaced in the U.S. that Bill O'Reilly is on his way out at Fox News, the longtime talk show host was seen shaking hands with Pope Francis in Vatican City. O'Reilly, who has been vacationing in Italy for the past week amid allegations of sexual harassment, was photographed Wednesday morning in St. Peter's Square sitting in the VIP section of the pope's weekly general audience. While the event is open to the public, sitting in the special section near the papal throne requires special tickets from the prefecture of the papal household, The New York Times reported.
O'Reilly suggested on his show last year that he'd like to talk to the pope about his remark condemning President Trump's plans to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. It's not clear if O'Reilly got much of a chance to talk to the pope during their brief encounter Wednesday; the Vatican said last week that Francis has no plans to meet with O'Reilly during his visit to Italy.
New York's Gabriel Sherman reported Wednesday that the Murdoch family, which owns Fox News, has decided to fire O'Reilly after dozens of advertisers jumped ship amid reports that the network and O'Reilly have had to pay millions since 2002 to settle sexual harassment allegations made against the host. Becca Stanek
You never know where you might run into Gronk. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was minding his own business at his daily press briefing, answering a question about whether or not President Trump will nix NAFTA, when New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski popped in through a side door.
"Need some help?" Gronk helpfully chimed in.
"Uh," Spicer said, looking stunned. "I think I got this, but thank you."
"You sure?" Gronk asked, presumably having slipped away from the rest of the Patriots, who are visiting President Trump to celebrate their Super Bowl LI win, in order to check in on Spicer.
"Uh, maybe?"
"I'll let you," Gronkowski said.
"Uh, thanks man," said Spicer — who's a huge Patriots fan — as Gronk vanished back through the door. Jeva Lange
Two of history's most bloodthirsty lions might have eaten dozens of people simply because of a toothache, Discover reports.
The so-called "Tsavo two" were a pair of mane-less male lions that killed railroad workers in Kenya over the course of nine months in 1898. The lions were eventually shot by Lt. Col. John Henry Patterson, who reported the pair had eaten as many as 135 people. Isotopic analysis in 2009 estimates that number was more like 35 people — nevertheless, since lions don't usually eat people, the question has lingered for over a century: What drove the Tsavo two to seek so many humans as prey?
Looking at one of the animal's skulls, researchers initially guessed that a tooth-abscess made it hard for the lion to eat its natural prey, so it started going after the delicious, papery skin of people. A new study, published Wednesday in Scientific Reports, doesn't quite agree. Instead, creating molds of the Tsavo two's teeth, researchers found that the man-eating felines' pearly whites were more similar to zoo lions' teeth than wild lions' teeth.
That's pretty telling: Zoo lions eat softer foods, while wild lions have to deal with delivering kill-bites to thick-skinned animals like zebras. "Dental injuries ... may have induced shifts in feeding onto softer foods," the researchers wrote. People, with their thin skin, made a satisfying snack for the hungry Tsavo pair.
The researchers concluded:
[I]t wasn't desperation that drove the Tsavo lions to nosh on humans, but perhaps convenience. The railroad workers, most of whom came from lion-free South Asia and were unfamiliar with local ways to avoid being eaten, were simply easier for a dentally-challenged lion to catch and kill than faster, tougher-skinned buffalo, antelope, and zebra. [Discover]
There you have it: Never underestimate the power of a toothache. Jeva Lange
Tennis star Serena Williams announced Wednesday she's expecting her first child. Williams, 35, made her pregnancy reveal with a Snapchat selfie of her baby bump, captioned "20 weeks."
Ring the baby alarm
The 23-time Grand Slam champion got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December. She's been absent from Women's Tennis Association events since she kicked off her 2017 season with a win over sister Venus Williams at the Australian Open in January. Becca Stanek
French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon might look like a so-called "aging leftist," but don't let appearances fool you: He actually might be one of the most tech-savvy politicians in the world. Described politely by The Week's Ryan Cooper as "a bit of an odd duck who has campaigned with holograms and video games," Mélenchon, 65, used technology Tuesday evening to appear at seven rallies — all at the same time.
While physically in the city of Dijon, Mélenchon also appeared to the audience in three dimensions in six other cities using holographic technology, Le Parisien reports. Technically, the technology isn't a true "hologram," so much as it is an optical illusion (more on that here).
The stunt doesn't come cheap: The first rally cost between 50,000 and 100,000 euros. But "it's successful, because it allows [Mélenchon] to say, 'Regardless of my age, I'm showing you that I'm comfortable with new technologies and methods,'" French political analyst Jean-Daniel Levy told AFP.
The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 23; if no one gets the majority in the first vote, it will be followed by a May 7 runoff. Recent polls show Mélenchon within a couple points of centrist Emmanuel Macron, center-right François Fillon, and far-right Marine Le Pen. Learn more about Mélenchon and the French election at The Week. Jeva Lange
The Murdoch family, which runs Fox News, has reportedly decided to fire Bill O'Reilly from the network, New York's Gabriel Sherman has learned.
O'Reilly is Fox's biggest ratings draw, but he has been on "vacation" since reports broke that Fox News and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002. Since the initial reports, Fox News has been plagued by advertisers yanking money from spots airing during O'Reilly's show, The O'Reilly Factor.
Fox executives are reportedly debating whether O'Reilly should be allowed to give a good-bye address to his audience. According to a new poll by Politico/Morning Consult, just 23 percent of people who watch O'Reilly's show think it should be canceled.
The Murdochs removed former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes last summer in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Jeva Lange
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election in 2018. "After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018," the House Oversight Committee chairman said in a statement Wednesday.
Chaffetz, who was elected in 2008 to represent Utah's 3rd congressional district, insisted his announcement was motivated merely by a "personal decision to return to the private sector":
For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives. I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. [Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), via Facebook]
Chaffetz has had a tough go of it this spring. At a town hall shortly after President Trump took office, Chaffetz faced a massive crowd of livid constituents, dissatisfied with his handling of Trump investigations. Last month, Chaffetz caught serious flak for suggesting lower-income Americans invest their money in health-care coverage rather than "getting that new iPhone that they just love."
Read Chaffetz's statement in full below. Becca Stanek
Did the White House jeopardize U.S. allies by misreporting the location of an aircraft carrier?
Earlier this month, President Trump told Fox News that America is "sending an armada" to the Sea of Japan as a deterrent to North Korea, but as of Saturday the USS Carl Vinson strike group was some 3,500 miles south of its alleged position, having just finished scheduled joint exercises with Australia. The misinformation from the White House made headlines — at that distance, the aircraft carrier in question wouldn't be able to make it to the Korean peninsula until at least April 25 — and now former Missouri Secretary of State and Army National Guard intelligence officer Jason Kander is sounding the alarm about why the mix-up is "A REALLY BIG DEAL."
On Twitter, Kander explained that "military timing is not about courtesy. It's about life and death. Units depend on this timing." And by reporting information that wasn't true, the White House might have jeopardized U.S. allies:
There is a reason for "military precision." Movement matters. Every military movement affects another. Most operations include another unit providing support. If they don't show and you thought they were there, you're in real trouble. We trained on the importance of precise movements, maneuvers, and timing. As an Officer Candidate School instructor, I trained others on it. It was a simple rule: Be on time, and if you're not going to be on time, tell someone immediately, because they must adjust accordingly. This is known as coordinating with left and right units. In this case, our left and right units were our allies like South Korea and Japan. If POTUS gave our allies the same bad information he gave the American people, our allied units operated believing that bad information. So, the questions that must be answered are did the president make up the armada, was he misinformed, and what did we tell our allies? [Jason Kander, via Twitter]
Defense Secretary James Mattis clarified since initial reports that "there's not a specific demand signal or specific reason we are sending [the aircraft carrier] up there," although White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed "it ensures ... we have the strategic capabilities, and it gives the president options in the region." Jeva Lange