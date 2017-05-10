John McCain calls the Russia scandal a 'centipede': 'I guarantee you there will be more shoes to drop'

After President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, politicians on both sides of the aisle worried about the optics. Immediately after the news broke, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) told reporters he was "disappointed" by Trump's decision, and reiterated his call for a special congressional committee to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

During an off-the-record meeting with foreign diplomats Tuesday evening, McCain elaborated, saying Trump could not escape the specter of the Russia investigation even after firing Comey, whose FBI was investigating potential ties between Trump or his associates and Russian operatives. "This scandal is going to go on," McCain said, as reported by Josh Rogin at The Washington Post. "This is a centipede. I guarantee you there will be more shoes to drop, I can just guarantee it. There's just too much information that we don't have that will be coming out."

McCain gave Rogin permission to print his comments despite the off-the-record setting. "The president does have that constitutional authority [to fire the FBI director]," McCain said. "But I can't help but think that this is not a good thing for America." Kimberly Alters