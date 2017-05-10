CIA creates mission center focused on North Korea's nuclear threat

The CIA has established a special unit comprised of people from departments across the agency to analyze North Korea's nuclear weapons threat.
"Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to more purposefully integrate and direct CIA efforts against the serious threats to the United States and its allies emanating from North Korea," CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a statement. This is the CIA's first mission center focused solely on one country, Agence France-Presse reports, and will use employees from operations, analysis, and cyber to look at information on North Korea's nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missile technology.
"Just as the threats facing our nation are dynamic, so too must the CIA continue to evolve to address them," CIA spokesman Jonathan Liu said. Experts believe that a sixth nuclear test by North Korea is imminent. Catherine Garcia
When she took the stage to deliver Bethune-Cookman University's commencement address Wednesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was greeted by the backs of about half of this year's graduates.
Her appearance at the historically black college in Daytona Beach, founded by civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune, was controversial as soon as it was announced. Several students spoke out against her planned attendance and signed petitions urging the school to disinvite DeVos; her appearance was part of an effort by the Trump administration to forge connections with historically black colleges, and many students said they felt the move was disingenuous, especially after Trump last week suggested that a federal financial assistance program that benefits historically black colleges and universities could be unconstitutional (he later said he has "unwavering support" for the colleges and universities).
The booing began when the university's president introduced Trump adviser and former Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault, and ramped up when DeVos began to speak. The Washington Post reports that half of the 380 graduates turned their backs to DeVos, and she was jeered when she said she planned on visiting the home and gravesite of Bethune, with some students shouting, "No!" She told the audience that it's important for people to listen to viewpoints that differ from their own, and said she is "at the table, fighting on your behalf." "She doesn't know anything about us, and she has the nerve to come down here and speak to us," graduate Donjele Simpson told the Post. "And then she has the nerve to speak about Mary McLeod Bethune's legacy. What does she know about that?" Catherine Garcia
Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, has been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee for documents linked to the investigation into Russia's attempt to meddle with the 2016 presidential election, the committee's chairman and ranking member announced Wednesday.
In a statement, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said that the committee tried to get the documents from Flynn last month, but his lawyer rejected their request, and the committee decided to issue a subpoena. There are several ongoing investigations surrounding Russia possibly colluding with the Trump campaign, and Flynn was forced out of his position after it was revealed he discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration. Catherine Garcia
Jake Tapper smirkingly uses President Trump's own tweets to prove he fired Comey because of Russia
President Trump on Tuesday abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, sending political observers into a tailspin. While Trump said Wednesday that Comey was dismissed simply because he "wasn't doing a good job," the more elaborate official explanation has been what Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote in a memo to Trump about Comey: that the former FBI boss badly mishandled the investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server.
You may remember Trump was once positively gleeful about the FBI's investigation of Clinton, basking in "lock her up" chants at campaign stops across the country last year. He also praised Comey for having the "guts" to reopen the bureau's investigation, in the form of the infamous letter the director sent to Congress on Oct. 28, 2016, informing lawmakers that new (and ultimately irrelevant) emails had been discovered that pertained to the case.
But now, as CNN's Jake Tapper explained on his show Wednesday, the White House wants you to believe Comey was fired out of some newfound gallantry toward Clinton and how Comey mistreated her — and certainly not the president's evident "irritation with the FBI's Russia investigation," which is probing whether Trump or his associates knowingly colluded with Russia to tilt last year's election. White House officials have said Trump's frustration with Comey came to a head last week. "If only there was some way for us to see what was on the president's mind in real time last week," Tapper quipped. "Oh right, there's Twitter."
Tapper then pulls up Trump's tweets from the evening of May 2 — and, surprise surprise, they're about the "phony Trump/Russia story." Watch the full segment below. Kimberly Alters
Source to @jaketapper: 2 reasons Comey was fired
1. Comey never provided Trump w assurance of loyalty
2. FBI's Russia probe was accelerating pic.twitter.com/vG5bmTCPeg
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) May 10, 2017
While the rest of the nation scrambled to figure out what the heck was going on in Washington, freshly fired FBI Director James Comey looked decidedly relaxed on Wednesday. The day after President Trump caught him off-guard with the news his tenure as head of the FBI was over, Comey donned a baseball cap and a quarter-zip and enjoyed some sunshine. The Associated Press, which snagged a photo of Comey outside his home, reported he was "casually puttering in his yard." Becca Stanek
AP caught former FBI Director Comey today casually puttering in his yard at his home https://t.co/HRct5VRGFX pic.twitter.com/gBctVv9dg3
— Ted Bridis (@tbridis) May 10, 2017
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have retaken the Syrian city of Tabqa and the country's largest dam from the Islamic State, a spokesman for the group confirmed Wednesday. The group, mostly made up of Kurdish and Arab fighters, has been battling ISIS for weeks in the city, which is located about 25 miles west of Raqqa.
With both Tabqa and the dam, which provides power to a large area in Syria, "completely liberated," the SDF is one step closer to its ultimate goal of retaking Raqqa, the terrorist group's de facto capital. On Tuesday, President Trump approved a plan to arm Kurdish YPG fighters to help wrest Raqqa from ISIS control. Becca Stanek
If the 2018 midterm elections were held today, Democrats would dominate. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday asked voters whether they'd want to see Republicans or Democrats win control of the House of Representatives if the election was held right now, and Democrats won out by a striking 16-point margin. Just 38 percent said they'd want Republicans to remain in charge, while 54 percent said they'd want to see Democrats win control.
Quinnipiac noted that this "is the widest margin ever measured for this question in a Quinnipiac University poll, exceeding a 5 percentage point margin for Republicans in 2013."
The poll was conducted by phone from May 4-9 among 1,078 voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek
John McCain's former chief of staff says the security of America 'might now depend on electing a Democratic Congress'
Mark Salter is the former chief of staff of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and served as a senior adviser to the longtime senator when he was running for president. On Wednesday, in the wake of President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, the longtime Republican ally tweeted that it might be up to Democrats to save the country:
Words I thought I'd never say: the security of the United States might now depend on electing a Democratic Congress in 2018.
— Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) May 10, 2017
Any cracks in Republican support of the Trump administration's decision to oust Comey are significant. "As long as [the] GOP stands with Trump, this will NOT spiral into a Watergate-like dying presidency," The New Republic's Jeet Heer tweeted. Jeva Lange