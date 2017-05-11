Republican senator suggests James Comey's replacement should be Merrick Garland

Republican Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) has never been the biggest fan of President Trump, but on Thursday he took Trump trolling to a whole new level. In a tweet, Lee proposed that Trump should replace fired FBI Director James Comey with former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee who never got a hearing, Merrick Garland:

Instead of a special prosecutor, @realDonaldTrump should nominate Merrick Garland to replace James Comey. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 11, 2017

Lee's spokesman reportedly clarified that the tweet was not a joke.

For the record, Lee — one of the few Republican senators who never endorsed Trump — was never onboard with giving Garland a shot. Lee defended the Republican Party's refusal to grant Obama's nominee a hearing, and even went so far as to suggest that Garland should not get a hearing if Hillary Clinton were to win the White House.

The New York Times placed Lee in the column of lawmakers who are either "neutral" about or "support" Trump's abrupt decision Tuesday to fire Comey. Lee has said that "the real test now is finding a candidate that can restore trust in the FBI." Apparently, Lee is now convinced that candidate is Garland. Becca Stanek