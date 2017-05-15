Republican senator: The White House is in a 'downward spiral right now'

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is calling The Washington Post's report that President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week "very, very troubling" if true.
"To compromise a source is something you just don't do," Corker told Haley Byrd of the Independent Journal Review. The Post, citing current and former U.S. officials, says that during a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump "began describing details about an Islamic State terrorist threat" that was given to the U.S. by a partner through a sensitive intelligence-sharing agreement. Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur reports Corker said the White House "has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order," later adding, "Obviously, they're in a downward spiral right now and they've got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that's happening."
Other senators are also weighing in, with Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) saying if the Post's report is accurate, "this is a slap in the face to the intel community. Risking sources and methods is inexcusable, particularly with the Russians." Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) believes that while Trump has "the right" to leak classified information, he needs to "be careful," and "we certainly don't want any president" to go around sharing such sensitive matters. During the presidential campaign, Trump tweeted that his opponent, Hillary Clinton, was "not fit" for the presidency because Clinton and her team "were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information." Catherine Garcia
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spent Monday evening explaining how President Trump interacted with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, without denying The Washington Post's report that Trump shared highly classified information with the men.
"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, a broad range of subjects were discussed, among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism," he said in a statement. "During that exchange, the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods, or military operations." Catherine Garcia
President Trump revealed highly classified intelligence information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a meeting last week, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing current and former U.S. officials. The Post reported that Trump "went off script" in the meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak, "describing details about an Islamic State terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft":
Trump went on to discuss aspects of the threat that the United States only learned through the espionage capabilities of a key partner. He did not reveal the specific intelligence gathering method, but described how the Islamic State was pursuing elements of a specific plot and how much harm such an attack could cause under varying circumstances. Most alarmingly, officials said, Trump revealed the city in the Islamic State's territory where the U.S. intelligence partner detected the threat. [The Washington Post]
One official told the Post that Trump "revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies," characterizing the material as "code-word information," which is one of the highest levels of classification used by American intelligence agencies. Another individual, a former U.S. official who is "close to current administration officials," said Trump "seems to be very reckless and doesn't grasp the gravity of the things he's dealing with." The newspaper said it was withholding details of what Trump revealed "at the urging of officials who warned that revealing them would jeopardize important intelligence capabilities."
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who was present at the meeting, said the men "reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation. At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly." The CIA declined to comment to the Post, while the National Security Agency did not respond to comment requests.
The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly been considering a ban on laptops or tablets in carry-on luggage on flights to the U.S. from Europe; such a ban is already in place for direct flights from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries. Trump welcomed the Russians to the Oval Office just one day after firing FBI Director James Comey, which he told NBC News was spurred in part because of the FBI's investigation into his potential ties to Russian operatives. Read more at The Washington Post. Kimberly Alters
Hillary Clinton just can't stay away. Months after her crushing loss to President Trump, Clinton officially jumped back into politics Monday with the introduction of Onward Together, a new political group that's "dedicated to advancing the progressive vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election."
We're launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office. https://t.co/8exooosvZ5
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017
"This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!" Clinton tweeted. She vowed that Onward Together would "work to build a brighter future for generations to come by supporting groups that encourage people to organize and run for office" through direct funding or messaging.
So, does this mean Clinton 2020? Becca Stanek
Humans' trash has even taken over a remote, uninhabited island in the South Pacific. A study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed that even though Henderson Island takes about 13 days to reach when traveling by ship from New Zealand and is rarely visited by even scientists, it is home to nearly 18 tons of manmade trash. That's "the highest density of debris reported anywhere in the world," NPR reported.
Henderson Island has an estimated 17,000kg of plastic on it. Which is how much plastic the world makes in 2 SECONDS https://t.co/L7oiRFs000
— Ed Yong (@edyong209) May 15, 2017
The trash is swept to the island by ocean currents, where it resides alongside nesting sea turtles and petrels, an endangered bird species. Popular Science reported that "every square meter of the beach gets around 27 new pieces of junk added to its collection every day." "What's happened on Henderson Island shows there's no escaping plastic pollution even in the most distant parts of our oceans," lead study author Jennifer Lavers said in a statement. "Far from being the pristine 'deserted island' that people might imagine of such a remote place, Henderson Island is a shocking but typical example of how plastic debris is affecting the environment on a global scale."
Striking as the island's amount of trash may be, it's a tiny percentage of the world's total garbage. The researchers noted that Henderson Island's trash pile accounts "for only 1.98 seconds' worth of the annual global production of plastic." Becca Stanek
Australian millionaire Tim Gurner recently doled out some advice to wannabe homeowners that didn't sit well with the avocado lovers of the world. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Gurner suggested that millennials could buy a home if they weren't so recklessly devouring the delicacy that is avocado toast. "When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn't buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each," Gurner said.
The 35-year-old painted the youth of today as a generation with "very, very high" expectations. "They want to eat out every day, they want to travel to Europe every year," Gurner said. "The people that own homes today worked very, very hard for it, saved every dollar, did everything they could to get up the property investment ladder."
Home ownership rates among American and Australian millennials have plummeted in recent years, but that's largely been tied to heavy student debt loads, less fruitful job prospects, and a lack of affordable property options. "One of the biggest hurdles now is affordability," Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities LLC, told Bloomberg in July 2016. "Home prices are rising so much faster than incomes, so it's hard for buyers to save for a down payment."
If only Gurner had informed America's youth sooner that avocado toast was what was truly holding them back from putting a down payment on that Manhattan apartment. Becca Stanek
Gun sales have plunged since President Trump was elected, with the FBI recording 1.6 million fewer firearm background checks between December and April compared to the same period a year ago, the New York Post reports. The drop is thought to be connected to Trump's surprise election, as gun purchasers bumped up sales in the months ahead of the election in the belief that a President Hillary Clinton would implement stricter gun control laws.
But since Trump won the election, the FBI has recorded its second-biggest drop in sales since it began collecting statistics in 1998. While the government doesn't track firearm sales specifically, firearm background checks are a common way to measure the enthusiasm around purchasing a gun.
Gun stocks have likewise plummeted, with Vista Outdoor seeing shares fall 43 percent since Nov. 8. American Outdoor, which makes Smith & Wesson guns, is down 18 percent. Jeva Lange
On Monday, the White House continued to refuse to deny that President Trump secretly tapes his private conversations, with Press Secretary Sean Spicer dodging a pointed question from NBC's Hallie Jackson. "Given that you refuse to confirm or deny [the recordings], how is any senior official supposed to feel comfortable having a conversation privately with the president?" Jackson asked.
Spicer replied: "The president has made it clear what his position is." Spicer also said that the president's "position" is "he has nothing further to add."
Good Q @HallieJackson: WH won't deny Trump is secretly recording conversations — how are people supposed to feel comfortable talking to him? pic.twitter.com/FKOVbNay88
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 15, 2017
The question of the tapes, which has repeatedly been raised by the press, reached a breaking point with CNN's Jim Acosta, who shouted after Spicer as he left the briefing:
"Where are the tapes, Sean?" reporter shouts at Spicer as he walks out of the press briefing room.
— Amy Brittain (@AmyJBrittain) May 15, 2017
On Friday, President Trump apparently threatened former FBI Director James Comey, tweeting: "Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Jeva Lange