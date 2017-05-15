Republican senator: The White House is in a 'downward spiral right now'

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is calling The Washington Post's report that President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week "very, very troubling" if true.

"To compromise a source is something you just don't do," Corker told Haley Byrd of the Independent Journal Review. The Post, citing current and former U.S. officials, says that during a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump "began describing details about an Islamic State terrorist threat" that was given to the U.S. by a partner through a sensitive intelligence-sharing agreement. Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur reports Corker said the White House "has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order," later adding, "Obviously, they're in a downward spiral right now and they've got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that's happening."

Other senators are also weighing in, with Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) saying if the Post's report is accurate, "this is a slap in the face to the intel community. Risking sources and methods is inexcusable, particularly with the Russians." Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) believes that while Trump has "the right" to leak classified information, he needs to "be careful," and "we certainly don't want any president" to go around sharing such sensitive matters. During the presidential campaign, Trump tweeted that his opponent, Hillary Clinton, was "not fit" for the presidency because Clinton and her team "were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information." Catherine Garcia