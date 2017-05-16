Fox News' Kimberly Guilfoyle confirms she's talking to the White House about replacing Sean Spicer

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle confirmed to the Bay Area News Group on Monday that she is in conversations to replace Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. The idea has been "raised by a number of people," she told The Mercury News, adding: "I'm a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country."

Last week, The New York Times reported that while Trump has raised Guilfoyle as a possibility with his allies, he also "spent several hours with Mr. Spicer this week, praising his television 'ratings' during the briefings."

Guilfoyle is the ex-wife of former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom; after the pair separated in 2005, she became involved in television, eventually landing her current spot on Fox's The Five. She was reportedly considered for press secretary during the transition, although Spicer ultimately beat her out.

"I think it'd be a fascinating job, it's a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position," Guilfoyle said Monday.

Last week, Guilfoyle suggested on her show that "if you want to be successful and do communications with President Trump, you have to be someone who he actually wants to spend a little bit of time with." In another interview she noted: "I think I have a very good relationship with the president." Jeva Lange