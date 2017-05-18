Sean Spicer's days on camera might be numbered

President Trump has reportedly had enough of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's daily antics behind the lectern. Politico reported Thursday that as Spicer's press briefings grow to become "one of the most dreaded parts of the president's day," Trump is considering making some changes — and soon.

Multiple officials indicated to Politico that once Trump gets back from his first foreign trip on Saturday, May 27, Spicer will no longer give "a daily, on-camera briefing." While Trump intends to keep Spicer on his White House team, he's apparently planning for Spicer to "have less exposure." There could also be some broader changes to Trump's communications shop, though the details don't appear to be nailed down just yet:

One senior White House official said deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will likely appear at the podium more often going forward, while Spicer will keep a senior role in the administration. Another official said to expect fewer on-camera briefings in general — something that the administration has been toying with since Trump entered office. [Politico]

Regardless of what exactly plays out, one official assured Politico that "the status quo won't continue." Read more on Trump's frustrations with his communications team at Politico. Becca Stanek