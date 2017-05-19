Sweden drops rape investigation of WikiLeaks' Julian Assange

Early Friday, Sweden's director of public prosecutions, Marianne Ny, said she is dropping the rape investigation into Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 to avoid extradition. "Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny has today decided to shut down the preliminary investigation regarding suspected rape involving Julian Assange," her office said in a statement. The U.S. Justice Department is weighing pressing charges against Assange over the leaking of thousands of secret and classified military and diplomatic documents in 2010. Peter Weber
Iranians are choosing Friday between four presidential candidates, but the race is really between incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, 68, a moderate cleric, and his hardline main opponent, Ebrahim Raisi, 56 (pictured). No Iranian president has lost a re-election bid since 1981, but Raisi has put together a coalition of religious conservatives and populist isolationists that makes him a serious contender. He is also seen as the favored candidate of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though Khamenei did not endorse anyone in the race.
The election is expected to have a lasting impact on Iran's relationship with the West, especially with regard to the nuclear deal Rouhani negotiated with the U.S. and other world powers. If Raisi wins, he is expected to scrap the deal, and will also likely become the frontrunner to replace Khamenei, who is 70 and in poor health. In Iran, presidents have real power but it is subject to approval from the ayatollah, who is chosen by a clerical panel. Iran has 56 million eligible voters, and turnout should exceed 70 percent, athorities predict. Polls close at 6 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. EDT), though Iran typically keeps polls open for several hours past the scheduled cutoff. Peter Weber
"You know, the word dumpster fire gets thrown around so casually these days," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show, "but when a special counsel gets appointed to investigate your administration just four months in, that's a new high and low." The announcement caught everyone by surprise, including the White House, which got the news just 25 minutes before it became public, he noted. "Sean Spicer barely had time to dive in the hedges and cover himself with mud."
Ironically, the counsel was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whom Trump tried to blame for FBI Director James Comey's firing last week. "They tried to throw Rosenstein under the bus, forgetting that as deputy AG, he's actually the bus driver," Colbert said. And the man Rosenstein chose for the job, Robert Mueller, is "Donald Trump's worst nightmare: a competent adult who owes him nothing and who I'm guessing has not seen The Apprentice."
Up next, Colbert threw up his hands at new details about the meeting where Trump allegedly asked Comey for his loyalty and suggested he throw reporters in jail if they didn't give up their sources. Comey is super popular on Capitol Hill all of a sudden, he added, though House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz says he doesn't have Comey's new phone number — "somebody's being ghosted!" — and "many Republicans are ducking the scandal. In fact, apparently Republican lawmakers are answering fake phone calls to avoid commenting on Comey's Trump memo." Colbert acted out how that might go, and ended by interpreting Trump's graduation speech to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Dumpster-fire talk aside, impeachment is a long shot and, if it happens, a long ways off. If that bums you out, The Late Show wants to help you fantasize how it might go down, O.J.-style. Peter Weber
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that President Trump had pressed James Comey, then FBI director, to spread word that he was not personally under federal investigation. That detail was news to Benjamin Wittes, a friend of Comey's and a named source for other anecdotes in the Times article, but Wittes wanted to elaborate on his casual lunchtime conversations with Comey, he wrote in Lawfare Thursday night, because after reading the article, "I immediately understood certain things Comey had said to me over the previous few months in a different, and frankly more menacing, light."
Wittes' general impression is that Comey was preoccupied with protecting the FBI from inappropriate White House interference and also from attempts to "absorb him into Trump's world — to make him part of the team." But the details Wittes recalls are pretty interesting, like his elaboration of Comey's attempt to avoid Trump's literal embrace at a post-inaugural reception in the White House Blue Room:
As he told me the story, he tried hard to blend into the background and avoid any one-on-one interaction [with Trump]. He was wearing a blue blazer and noticed that the drapes were blue. So he stood in the back, right in front of the drapes, hoping Trump wouldn't notice him camouflaged against the wall. ... The meeting was nearly over, he said, and he really thought he was going to get away without an individual interaction. But when you're 6 foot, 8 inches tall, it's hard to blend in forever, and Trump ultimately singled him out. ... Comey took the long walk across the room determined, he told me, that there was not going to be a hug. ... Look at the video, and you'll see Comey pre-emptively reaching out to shake hands. Trump grabs his hand and attempts an embrace. The embrace, however, is entirely one sided. Comey was disgusted. [Wittes, Lawfare]
The other detail that retroactively struck Wittes was that Comey, to his surprise, was wary about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein, who hadn't been confirmed at that point. "Rod is a survivor," Comey said, according to Wittes, and political survival doesn't come without compromises. Since Comey had been asked to pledge personal loyalty to Trump, Wittes surmises, "he was asking himself, I suspect: What loyalty oath had Rosenstein been asked to swear, and what happened at whatever dinner that request took place?" Read the entire post at Lawfare. Peter Weber
President Trump sets off on Friday for his first foreign tour since taking office, making five stops in four countries over eight days.
Joined by first lady Melania Trump and a large retinue of advisers, Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, and Belgium. The agenda includes attending the NATO and G7 summits; meetings with Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and Pope Francis; a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron; several state dinners; and tours of the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and St. Peter's Basilica.
After a tumultuous 10 days, which included the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the report that Trump gave away highly classified information to Russian officials, the stakes are high and "it's kind of do-or-die" for both Trump and his staff, one White House official told CNN. Catherine Garcia
Brazilian President Michel Temer is resisting calls from an outraged public to step down, following the release of a tape a newspaper says features Temer discussing making payments to a former politician jailed for corruption.
"At no time did I authorize the paying of anyone," he said in a national address Thursday. "I did not buy anybody's silence. I will not resign." On Wednesday, the Globo newspaper reported on the existence of the recording, and the Supreme Federal Tribunal, Brazil's highest court, opened an investigation and lifted a seal on the tape. The recording is hard to understand in several places, but two men — reported to be Temer and Joesley Batista, a meatpacking company executive — are heard talking about Eduardo Cunha, the former lawmaker. The man believed to be Temer can be heard saying Cunha has information that could embarrass him, but "I settled everything. He came and collected, etc., etc., etc. I am good friends with Eduardo, okay?"
After the news broke, stocks and currency dropped, opposition politicians called for Temer's impeachment, and several thousands of people protested in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Temer, previously vice president, became president just over a year ago after Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office, and his approval ratings are only at about 10 percent, The Associated Press reports. Cunha had overseen Rousseff's impeachment. In April, it was revealed the eight of Temer's Cabinet members are being investigated for bribery and accepting campaign donations from a construction company, and over the last three years, numerous politicians have been ensnared in a kickback scheme involving the oil giant Petrobras. Catherine Garcia
In Brazil, President Michel Temer is fighting allegations that he was recorded admitting to bribing a politician who helped oust Temer's predecessor, Trevor Noah noted on Thursday's Daily Show, reminding everyone that crazy stuff is happening outside of Washington, too. "I've been trying to keep up with the scandals plaguing the Brazilian government, because it's really fascinating," he said, giving a brief synopsis, "but the truth is, I can't keep up, because I'm being swamped with all of the scandals happening right here with President Trump."
"It honestly feels like this guy stops all other news," Noah said. "There are probably asteroids headed to earth right now that are looking at each other, like 'Yo, man, maybe we should come back later. No one's going to notice us.'" So he swung to his "Ain't Nobody Got Time For That" roundup of other things happening around the world. He laughed approvingly that King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands had a secret "side hustle" as an airline copilot, then lingered a bit on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security guards beating up protesters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. "In any other news cycle, this would be the story we'd all be talking about," Noah said. "A foreign president's security detail beating up American citizens exercising their First Amendment protest rights. This is like watching a stranger come into your house and just start beating up your kids."
But we live in the news cycle we have, not the one we want, so he spent the last few minutes on Trump and the special prosecutor named to investigate his team's ties to Russia, Robert Mueller. "Forget investigating the president — make this guy the president," Noah said. "Seriously: Good at his job and everybody loves him? He's like a reverse Donald Trump — I bet his hands are huge." He ended on Trump's reactions to Mueller's appointment, the official one and the real one: "You know what? I know that they're struggling right now, but I hope that Twitter never goes out of business. Because without them, we'd never know who the president really is." Peter Weber
Pence aides say he had no idea about Flynn being investigated, remains 'a loyal soldier' to Trump
While Vice President Mike Pence has been keeping a low profile in recent days, several of his aides are working in overdrive, attempting to paint Pence in a positive light as the hits keep coming for President Trump.
The New York Times reported Wednesday that Michael Flynn, a foreign policy adviser during the campaign and Trump's short-tenured national security adviser, notified the Trump transition team on Jan. 4 — specifically the team's lawyer, Don McGahn — that he was under federal investigation for working as a lobbyist for Turkey during the campaign. A person close to the administration told NBC News on Thursday that the vice president was kept in the dark about this, and it appears there might be a "pattern" of Pence not being told about such major issues; Pence has also claimed that he wasn't told about discussions Flynn had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. until 15 days after the White House and Trump heard about it.
This person also told NBC News if the Times report is true (the White House has denied it), then "it's a fact that not only was Pence not made aware of that, no one around Pence was as well. And that's an egregious error — and it has to be intentional. It's either malpractice or intentional, and either are unacceptable." The source pinned the blame on McGahn, now White House counsel, and anyone he told for not passing the word along to Pence and his team, adding that Pence was also not asked about making Flynn national security adviser and "never" had a personal relationship with Flynn.
If it looks like Pence is in need of a good nap and maybe a dinner with his wife (and his wife alone), it's because he does, a senior adviser told CNN. Pence is a "relentlessly positive guy," the adviser said, and will always be a "loyal soldier" to Trump, but he "looks tired." He's been preparing for several speeches behind closed doors, not intentionally avoiding the public, the adviser claimed, and it doesn't makes any sense for him to get involved in the drama surrounding Flynn or the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. When Pence, then the governor of Indiana, was approached by Trump to be his running mate, his team "certainly knew we needed to be prepared for the unconventional," the adviser said, but "not to this extent." Catherine Garcia