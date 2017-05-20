Passengers and crew subdued a man who tried to break into the cockpit on a flight to Hawaii

The passengers and crew of a flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Friday subdued a Turkish national who attempted to break into the cockpit. Two U.S. fighter jets then arrived to escort the plane to its destination, where the man was arrested by federal agents.
Identified as Anil Uskanil, 25, the unruly passenger attempted to force his way past a drink cart and through the first class cabin. "It took seconds" to subdue him, said Lee Lorenzen, a passenger who helped flight attendants restrain Uskanil. "He was pushing against the cart and a bunch of guys grabbed him. They found some duct tape. There were pillows and blankets. And they taped him to his chair."
Uskanil had a run-in with police at the Los Angeles airport before the flight, too. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing after attempting to go through a door leading to the tarmac, then released with a court date. No explosives were found on the plane after it landed, and Uskanil's visa to the United States has been revoked. He is expected to face charges that would land him in prison for at least a decade. Bonnie Kristian
Pippa Middleton married financier James Matthews in Berkshire, England, on Saturday, at a church near her parents' home. Middleton is the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, who attended with her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were part of the wedding party.
Middleton wore a lacy bespoke dress by British designer Giles Deacon.
Missing at the ceremony but expected at the reception was actress Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's American girlfriend with whom an engagement announcement is believed to be forthcoming. Bonnie Kristian
Iran's incumbent President Hassan Rouhani easily won re-election Friday, taking 57 percent of the vote in official tallies released Saturday. A moderate who negotiated the nuclear deal Iran made with the U.S. during the Obama administration, Rouhani was challenged by Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner who was believed to be favored by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and who would have scrapped the nuclear agreement.
Rouhani's campaign emphasized "social and political freedom" and engagement with the world. "I am proud of [Rouhani] because he showed all of the world we are a good country," a voter in Tehran told CNN. "Our goal is peace for our world. And I am proud of my President."
No sitting Iranian president has lost an election since 1981. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, around 10 a.m. local time on Saturday, beginning his first tour abroad since taking office.
His arrival was fêted with a brass band, cannon booms, and jets painting the sky with red, white, and blue smoke. Saudi King Salman was on the tarmac to greet the president and First Lady Melania Trump, who, like former First Lady Michelle Obama, did not cover her hair in the traditional Saudi style. President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, join him on the trip, as do many senior members of the White House staff.
On Sunday, Trump is due to give a speech on the subject of Islam. A leaked draft of the speech the White House says is authentic but not finalized has Trump urging Arab leaders to "drive out the terrorists from your places of worship," casting the war on terror as a "battle between good and evil." The draft does not include "radical Islamic terrorism," a phrase Trump on the campaign trail attacked Democrats for failing to speak.
After his Saudi stay, Trump will visit Israel, Italy, and Belgium. The agenda includes the NATO and G7 summits; meetings with world leaders; and tours of historical landmarks. Bonnie Kristian
As another trio of Trump scandals dropped Friday afternoon, President Trump's campaign fired off a fundraising email. The subject line: "re: MORE SABOTAGE":
The "sabotage" on Friday included a report from The New York Times that Trump told Russian officials in an Oval Office meeting that he fired FBI Director James Comey to lessen the "pressure" of the Russia investigation; a report from The Washington Post that a White House official has become a "significant person of interest" in the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russian election meddling; and a McClatchy report that investigators are looking into whether White House officials have "engaged in a cover-up" related to the Trump-Russia probe.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Trump had shared highly classified information from Israel with Russian officials, and also that he urged Comey to let go of the FBI's investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Last week, Trump abruptly fired Comey, and the White House struggled for days to conjure a consistent explanation as to why. Becca Stanek
Lawmakers briefed Friday by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein say they were told investigators are now also looking into whether White House officials have "engaged in a cover-up" related to the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between President Trump's campaign, his associates, and Russia, McClatchy reported. That aspect of the ongoing investigation into Trump's potential connections to Russia's election meddling was added in "recent weeks."
McClatchy reported that it's not entirely clear who will be targeted in the investigation into a potential cover-up. Reports surfaced this week that Trump apparently urged former FBI Director James Comey to drop the FBI's investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, shortly after Flynn resigned following revelations he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with a Russian ambassador. Trump abruptly fired Comey last week.
Also Friday, The Washington Post reported that federal investigators have identified a so-far unnamed White House official as a "significant person of interest." Becca Stanek
The stock market suffered a setback in its gains after two more bombshell reports on President Trump dropped Friday afternoon. The New York Times reported Trump told Russian officials in an Oval Office meeting that he fired FBI Director James Comey, whom he called a "nut job," to ease the "pressure" of the Russia investigation, and The Washington Post revealed that a White House official has become a "significant person of interest" in the FBI's investigation of Trump-Russia ties; shortly thereafter, the stock market's upward climb reversed course.
Bloomberg described the dives as a "late day fade." "You [have] headline risk, and the market sold off briefly because of those headlines on a slow Friday afternoon," Andrew Frankel, co-president of Stuart Frankel & Co in New York, told Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite still ended slightly up, though not as high as they were prior to the big news breaks of the day.
The stock market was rebounding Friday after a tough week riddled with devastating reports about Trump. On Wednesday, the Dow took a more than 300-point dive after reports surfaced that Trump had urged Comey to drop the FBI investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Becca Stanek
President Trump's approval rating just hit a new low, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday found. Just 38 percent of adults approve of Trump's performance while a whopping 56 percent disapprove, the lowest mark for the president since his inauguration. Roughly 6 percent of respondents said they had "mixed feelings."
The last two weeks have been tumultuous for Trump, starting with his abrupt dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey on May 9 and the White House's subsequent struggle to offer a consistent explanation for the firing. This week, a steady flow of leaks has upended Washington: On Monday, it was reported Trump shared highly classified intelligence information, gathered by Israel, with Russian officials during a meeting in the Oval Office last week; on Tuesday, the existence of memos written by Comey detailing his interactions with Trump, including when the president asked him to halt the investigation into Russia-linked former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, was revealed; on Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to head the Russia investigation; and on Thursday, it was reported Trump asked Comey when the FBI would be stating publicly that Trump himself was not under investigation for potential ties to Russia.
The Reuters poll was conducted May 14-18 among 1,971 adults, including 795 Democrats and 721 Republicans. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points. On Friday, after the poll closed, The New York Times reported Trump bragged about firing Comey in his Oval Office meeting with the Russian officials, calling Comey a "nut job" and saying dismissing him had "taken off" the "great pressure" from the Russia investigation. The Washington Post reported, nearly simultaneously, that the investigation of potential collusion with Russia is closing in on a current White House official who is "close to the president," and that the "intensity of the probe is expected to accelerate."
See the full results of the Reuters/Ipsos poll — including Trump's struggles in the last month — here. Kimberly Alters