Report: GOP-led House Intel Committee asked spy agencies to 'unmask' U.S. citizens

Under the leadership of Chair Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee asked spy agencies in late 2016 to "unmask," or reveal, the identities of U.S. citizens caught up in surveillance of foreign targets pertaining to Russian election manipulation efforts, The Washington Post reported Friday evening. Since then, Nunes, who has recused himself from the committee's Russia-Trump investigation, has accused the Obama administration of abusing the same sort of unmasking requests to target President Trump's associates.

Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the committee's ranking Democrat, told HuffPost Friday night that Nunes continues to screen subpoenas the committee investigation issues even after his recusal — subpoenas like the one issued to ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn this week.

"What I've been urging is power be delegated to [committee investigation lead Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas)] since the chair recused himself," Schiff said. "The chair has not been willing to honor that part of his commitment so he's still requiring his sign-off." Bonnie Kristian