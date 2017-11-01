3 killed in shooting at Colorado Walmart

Three people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night at a Walmart Super Center in Thornton, Colorado, police said.

The shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. local time, and the Thornton Police tweeted that "multiple parties" were down. At 7:30 p.m., the department sent out another tweet, saying, "at this time this is not an active shooter." The Denver Post reports that as of 10:15 p.m. local time, they do not have a suspect in custody. The victims have been identified as two men and a woman, but their names have not been released.

Witness Aaron Stephens told the Post he was in the self-checkout line when he heard a gunshot, then bursts of gunfire. People started to scream and run outside to the parking lot, and "I was scared," he said. "I feared for my life."

This is a developing story, and has been updated throughout. Catherine Garcia