3 killed in shooting at Colorado Walmart

Three people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night at a Walmart Super Center in Thornton, Colorado, police said.
The shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. local time, and the Thornton Police tweeted that "multiple parties" were down. At 7:30 p.m., the department sent out another tweet, saying, "at this time this is not an active shooter." The Denver Post reports that as of 10:15 p.m. local time, they do not have a suspect in custody. The victims have been identified as two men and a woman, but their names have not been released.
Witness Aaron Stephens told the Post he was in the self-checkout line when he heard a gunshot, then bursts of gunfire. People started to scream and run outside to the parking lot, and "I was scared," he said. "I feared for my life."
This is a developing story, and has been updated throughout. Catherine Garcia
It wasn't the update Jason Boll wanted to hear from his former student: Kevonna Stevens, 18, was doing great at Temple University, but was unable to pay for housing and preparing to drop out.
Boll was Stevens' teacher at Pittsburgh Perry High School, and knew about all of the hardships she went through while a student — her parents split up, her house burned down in the middle of junior year, and after moving to a new neighborhood, she had to take the bus an hour each way to and from school. To pay for her bus fare, Stevens, the first person in her family to go to college, worked at a Burger King. Through it all, she kept up a positive attitude and got good grades, Boll said.
Last month, Stevens told Boll she had loans, grants, and scholarships to cover her tuition, but didn't realize it wasn't enough to also pay for housing, and she couldn't register for spring classes until her bill was paid. "I thought, there's no way that this is the end of the story," he told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "She really is an amazing person who has worked really hard and deserves some breaks." He launched a GoFundMe, which has raised $8,500, more than its goal of $7,500, and the extra money will go toward next year's housing. Stevens told the Post-Gazette she feels "very grateful and blessed" for all of the support. Catherine Garcia
After six women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against filmmaker Brett Ratner, Warner Bros. decided to sever ties with him, several people with knowledge of the situation told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.
The women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, shared their stories with the Los Angeles Times; Ratner's attorney, Martin Singer, said Ratner "categorically" denied the allegations. Ratner released a statement saying that in light of the accusations, "I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities. I don't want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved."
Warner Bros. decided it will not renew his first-look deal, which had already expired, and he can no longer rent the offices on the studio lot once used by Frank Sinatra, The Hollywood Reporter says; the Rush Hour director has also been removed as a producer on the film adaptation of the book The Goldfinch. Ratner remains a partner in RatPac-Dune Entertainment; he formed RatPac Entertainment in 2012 with Australian billionaire James Packer, and the company merged with current U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Dune Entertainment in 2013. That year, Warner Bros. signed a $450 million financing agreement with the joint venture. Catherine Garcia
Nobody knows what Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa would have done with the ring if his team had not just won their first World Series title, but the question is moot. "Right now I'm about to take another big step in my life," he said in his postgame interview, minutes after winning his won World Series championship ring. "Daniela Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"
SHE SAID YES!
1 night, 2 rings for Carlos Correa. https://t.co/N4XLUPL6yW
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 2, 2017
She said yes. Peter Weber
A thrilling World Series ended in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with the Houston Astros winning their first-ever World Series championship, after 56 years, with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7. The Astros scored their runs early off Dodger starting pitcher Yu Darvish, who yielded to Clayton Kershaw after George Springer swatted in a 3-run homer in the second inning. Springer, the likely series MVP, set a new World Series record for hitting home runs in four consecutive games, and he tied Reggie Jackson and Chase Utley for most homers in a single World Series, five.
Game 7, at 3 hours 37 minutes, was relatively short and quiet for this Astros-Dodgers matchup. Springer's lone home run brings the total number of homers in the series to 25, trouncing the previous record, 22, set in 2002. Peter Weber
Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled information on President Trump and his advisers and their ties to Russia, was paid $168,000 for his work, the Washington firm that hired him, GPS Fusion, said in a statement Wednesday.
This amount was previously undisclosed, and much less than the "$12,000,000" Trump recently said it cost. Fusion GPS was first hired by a conservative website looking for information on Trump during the 2016 presidential election, then by the Perkins Coie law firm, representing the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign. Fusion GPS said it told Congress that Perkins Coie paid the firm $1.02 million in fees and expenses, and from that money, $168,000 was paid to Steele's company, Orbis Business Intelligence.
Both Trump and Russia deny the allegations found inside the dossier, which is being looked at by investigators as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the election. Catherine Garcia
Her advice was directed at young people attending a summit hosted by the Obama Foundation, but it wouldn't be a bad idea for everyone to follow the words of wisdom Michelle Obama shared on Wednesday.
So many people are quick to "tweet every thought," the former first lady said, but that's a bad idea, because "first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day." When the audience began to laugh, likely thinking of a certain someone in the White House, Obama said she wasn't "talking about anybody in particular," adding that it's important to make sure tweets don't have typos and use correct grammar. "Every word you utter has consequences," Obama continued. "You can't slash and burn up folks because you think you are right. You have to treat people like they are precious — even those you don't agree with."
Obama also talked about what it's like to raise daughters Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16. Much of her focus has been on making sure they are "sturdy and able to exist in this world," and it's a "world that is dangerous for women." She said it's "powerful" to have "strong men," but asked, "are we protecting our men too much so that they feel a little entitled and a little, you know, self-righteous sometimes?" Women often "nurture men and push girls to be perfect," she added, and parents need to remember to "raise our children to be people. Whether they have had struggles or whatever the world has for them, we have to raise them to be ready to be independent, well-meaning, kind, compassionate people." Catherine Garcia
A new Lion King, featuring the voices of Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala and directed by Jon Favreau, will hit theaters July 19, 2019, Disney announced Wednesday.
James Earl Jones, the voice of Simba's father, Mufasa, in the 1994 original, is back again in the same role, and joined by Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother, Sarabi. Seth Rogen will voice the warthog Pumbaa, Billy Eichner is the meerkat Timon, and John Oliver will be the hornbill Zazu. The original film earned more than $968 million worldwide. Catherine Garcia