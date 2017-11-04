Lawmakers propose sexual harassment training in Congress

After four current and former female members of Congress reported experiencing sexual harassment by fellow lawmakers, leaders from both major parties have called for sexual harassment training in Congress.

"Each of us has a responsibility to ensure a workplace that is free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation," wrote House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) in a letter to colleagues Friday that urged them to undergo training and require it of their staff. "We can and should lead by example."

Also Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced a forthcoming proposal to update how sexual misconduct is handled on the Hill. "We must ensure that this institution handles complaints to create an environment where staffers can come forward if something happens to them without having to fear that it will ruin their careers," she said. Bonnie Kristian