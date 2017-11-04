Lawmakers propose sexual harassment training in Congress

After four current and former female members of Congress reported experiencing sexual harassment by fellow lawmakers, leaders from both major parties have called for sexual harassment training in Congress.
"Each of us has a responsibility to ensure a workplace that is free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation," wrote House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) in a letter to colleagues Friday that urged them to undergo training and require it of their staff. "We can and should lead by example."
Also Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced a forthcoming proposal to update how sexual misconduct is handled on the Hill. "We must ensure that this institution handles complaints to create an environment where staffers can come forward if something happens to them without having to fear that it will ruin their careers," she said. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump posted on Twitter Saturday — morning in the United States, evening in Japan, where Trump is beginning his Asia tour — to push Saudi Arabia's state-run oil company, Aramco, to make its initial public offering (IPO) of stock at the New York Stock Exchange:
Would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange. Important to the United States!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2017
The tweet came shortly after another post boasting of the American stock market's strength.
Aramco, which The Economist reports is "almost certainly the world's most valuable company," is expected to list 5 percent of its shares in 2018. Riyadh has yet to indicate whether the state-owned corporation will make an international offering or limit the stocks to domestic Saudi markets.
Trump has courted a closer relationship between Washington and Saudi Arabia since taking office, signing the largest arms deal in American history with Riyadh in May. Bonnie Kristian
Federal report on human-caused climate change: 'There is no convincing alternative explanation'
A major federal report published by 13 agencies Friday names humans as the primary cause of global climate change.
"This assessment concludes, based on extensive evidence, that it is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century," the document says. "For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence."
This runs afoul of the Trump administration's stance on the subject. A White House response highlighted a line in the report about "remaining uncertainty," noted "the climate has changed and is always changing," and promoted access to "affordable and reliable energy needed to grow economically." Bonnie Kristian
The Islamic State lost two key territorial battles Friday, ceding control of the cities of Deir el-Zour in eastern Syria and Qaim in western Iraq. The terrorist organization has now lost 96 percent of the territory controlled at the height of its self-proclaimed "Caliphate," The Associated Press reports.
After the fall of Raqqa, Syria, earlier this fall, Deir el-Zour had become "the headquarters of [ISIS] leadership, and in losing it, they lose their capacity to direct terrorist operations" in the area. Qaim was valuable to ISIS because it contains a crossing of the Euphrates River near the Syrian border, a crucial resource for transporting supplies and troops. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump made a stop in Hawaii Friday to visit the Pearl Harbor memorial on his way to Japan, the first stop in his 12-day tour of Asia. The president and first lady Melania Trump viewed the USS Arizona Memorial, where they tossed flower petals in the water, and Trump met with leaders of the U.S. Pacific Command.
Thank you to our GREAT Military/Veterans and @PacificCommand.
Remember #PearlHarbor. Remember the @USSArizona!
A day I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/CMkB0kTkSc
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2017
On arriving in Japan Sunday, Trump will speak to U.S. and Japanese troops at the Yokota air base, golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and meet the imperial family. The Asia tour is viewed as an opportunity to clarify U.S. trade goals and foreign policy in the region, particularly where North Korea is concerned. Bonnie Kristian
Netflix has cut ties with House of Cards star Kevin Spacey as sexual assault allegations against him snowball. Show insiders told Variety they are considering killing off Spacey's lead character, Frank Underwood, halfway through the final season so production can resume without him, focusing the end of the story on Robin Wright's Claire Underwood. However, producers have yet to determine definitively if Spacey's contract will permit the show to film without including him in every episode.
Allegations against Spacey began Sunday evening, when an interview published in which actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual assault in 1986. Since then, multiple other men have reported similar experiences, and eight House of Cards staffers said Spacey exhibited sexually "predatory" behavior on set.
Spacey is now under investigation by London's Scotland Yard and has also lost representation by his agent and publicist. Bonnie Kristian
On Friday, The Daily Caller published an op-ed by former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. The post, titled "A Round of Applause for Kevin Spacey," is the first installment in Yiannopoulos' new weekly column with the Tucker Carlson-owned site.
Yiannopoulos' post centers around the actor Kevin Spacey's alleged sexual relations with minors, which have made headlines in recent days after actor Anthony Rapp publicly said Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was just 14. The former Breitbart technology editor calls Spacey a "disgrace" to homosexuals, though he uses a slur to refer to gay men, and adds that Spacey should pay for his crimes "in the most obscenely painful ways imaginable at the hands of LeRoy from Cell Block E."
In February, Yiannopoulos was fired from Breitbart for comments he made that many construed as defending sexual relationships between adults and minors, and last month, BuzzFeed News exposed his connections to white nationalists and neo-Nazis. On Thursday, just one day before his op-ed was published by The Daily Caller, Yiannopoulos was publicly denounced by conservative billionaire and former Breitbart patron Robert Mercer, who said that his actions and statements had "caused pain and divisiveness."
Yiannopoulos — who has been open about his own experience with sexual abuse when he was a teen — wrote that he "won't allow witch-hunts from left or right to silence my voice on this or any other subject." "I will always reserve the right to make light of my own experiences at the hands of a Catholic priest in England," he wrote.
Yiannopoulos additionally directly addressed Mercer's criticism of him in the op-ed's final paragraph: "This week I have been accused of causing 'pain and divisiveness,'" he wrote. "I should hope so." Kelly O'Meara Morales
Update 7:25 p.m. ET: The Daily Caller's opinion editor Robert Mariani reached out to The Week to clarify that Yiannopoulos had not been hired as a full-time employee, but rather as an opinion contributor.
National Audio Co. is the only company in the U.S. that produces cassette tape. Now, as cassette tapes enjoy a resurgence in popularity, National Audio has less than a year's supply left of the stuff, The Wall Street Journal reports.
For the last 15 years, National Audio's co-owner and president Steve Stepp has been clinging to his company's dwindling supply of music-quality magnetic tape. In 2014, National Audio's South Korean supplier stopped making the material, so Stepp bought out their remaining stock before they shuttered — and has been left with a shrinking stockpile ever since.
Although the demand for tape has increased in recent years, the quality and supply has not; National Audio has long relied on outdated gear that Stepp jokes is "the finest equipment the 1960s has to offer." That's why the company — which makes cassettes for everyone from indie bands to Metallica — is planning to build the U.S.'s first high-grade tape manufacturing line in decades. The hope is that by January, their plant in Springfield, Missouri, will produce nearly 4 miles of tape per minute, and that they can sell the first cassettes with U.S.-made tape shortly thereafter.
Stepp believes that the creation of a new manufacturing line for tape will produce "the best tape ever made." "People will hear a whole new product," he says. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kelly O'Meara Morales