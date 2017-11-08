The man who designed Roy Halladay's plane also died flying the same model

On Tuesday, retired MLB ace pitcher Roy Halladay died when his new ICON A5 single-engine aircraft crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off Florida. Halladay had always wanted to be a pilot but couldn't get his license until he retired from pro baseball in 2013. The ICON A5 is made for entry-level pilots, The Associated Press reports, and there are only about 20 of the models in existence. Hallady isn't the only person who has died while flying the A5, AP notes:
The man who led the plane's design, 55-year-old John Murray Karkow, died while flying an A5 over California's Lake Berryessa on May 8, in a crash the National Transportation Safety Board blamed on pilot error. The NTSB will also investigate Halladay's crash to determine the cause. [AP]
Cagri Sever, ICON's newly hired director of engineering, also died in Karkow's crash. The A5 is an amphibious plane that can take off from the water and be towed with its wings folded. Halladay was obviously fond of the plane:
I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs... but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff
— Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017
In April, another pilot made a hard water landing with his A5 off Key Largo, telling investigators that the plane came down faster than he'd expected. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) trounced Republican Ed Gillespie by a wide 9-point margin, bringing a lot of Democrats along with him on his coattails. On Wednesday's Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough was surprised. "Everybody on both sides of the aisles said this guy ran one of the worst closing campaigns they had seen in recent memory, and yet Virginia voters stood in the rain, they stood in long lines," he said.
"I do believe that next year may be the year of 'women voters and women candidates,' because I heard stories of women standing in the rain in Northern Virginia in long lines, and they weren't going to move until they got their vote against Donald Trump," Scarborough added. He said he still doesn't believe the 2016 election was about Trump as much as it was about Hillary Clinton, and by the same light, "last night wasn't so much about Ralph Northam as it was voters — Republicans, moderates, Democrats, and women — sending a message to Donald Trump."
Last night, voters sent a message to the president, says @JoeNBC #morningjoe pic.twitter.com/ZnEzqV9us1
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) November 8, 2017
It should be noted that on Monday, nobody on the Morning Joe panel of pundits thought Northam would beat Gillespie. So even if female voters standing in the rain outside D.C. were a strong data point for the 2018 midterms, rather than a bit of interesting anecdotal evidence, you should probably wait a few months before hitting the Vegas bookies with a wager on "women voters and women candidates in 2018." Peter Weber
The mayors of New York City (Bill de Blasio), Boston (Marty Walsh), Detroit (Mike Duggan), St. Petersburg (Rick Kriseman), and Cleveland (Frank Jackson) — all Democrats — won their bids for re-election on Tuesday. In open races, though, women and minorities came up big. Here's a quick look at some of the notable winners.
Seattle: Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, was elected Seattle's first female mayor since Bertha Knight Landes in 1926, defeating urban planner and activist Cary Moon to replace Ed Murray, who resigned amid sexual abuse allegations.
Charlotte: Vi Lyles, the Democratic mayor pro tem, defeated Republican City Councilman Kenny Smith to become the first black woman to lead the North Carolina metropolis, and Charlotte's seventh new mayor since 2009. Incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts lost in the primary.
Manchester, N.H.: Joyce Craig became Manchester's first female mayor and the first Democrat to hold the position in a decade. She beat incumbent Republican Ted Gatsas.
Hoboken, N.J.: City Councilman Ravi Bhalla became New Jersey's first Sikh to be elected mayor, and reportedly the first turban-wearing Sikh to lead an American city, beating a field of five other candidates to replace Mayor Dawn Zimmer, who endorsed Bhalla. In the race's final stretch some unidentified people distributed a doctored flier urging voters, "Don't let TERRORISM take over our town!" Bhalla is an Indian-American born in New Jersey.
Atlanta: The crowded race to replace term-limited Mayor Kasim Reed will go to a runoff as two city councilwomen, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and independent Mary Norwood, got the most votes. The two women will face each other again on Dec. 5. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert taped Tuesday's Late Show before the polls closed on election day, but he had an inkling that Democrats would do well in Virginia, thanks to a series of poorly conceived pleas Donald Trump Jr. tweeted urging Republicans to turn out for GOP candidate Ed Gillespie. "A fine thing to tweet," Colbert said, reading one, "except the election was today, not tomorrow. #WhoopsyDaisy #TurnsOutEricIsTheSmartOne." Don Jr. must be under enormous pressure, since his father is touring Asia, leaving him the lone Donald Trump in the Western Hemisphere, Colbert joked, and then he said something nice about the president, who joined U.S. troops in South Korea for a "taco Tuesday" lunch.
"Good for him," Colbert said. "I criticize him a lot, but this is what the commander-in-chief should do. It is nice to see that he's willing to make the right choice, as long as it involves eating a taco" (and also, apparently, a burrito and curly fries). Colbert also got in a Trinitarian joke about the nuclear triad.
"It's tough for Trump to be overseas, because that's where all the foreigners are," Colbert said. "Trump has been clear that he wants us to buy American, hire American, so it's slightly surprising that he recently hired 70 foreign workers for his Mar-a-Lago golf club. So all you DREAMers are welcome to stay, as long as your dream is mowing the back nine." Finally, Colbert found a silver lining in Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) being viciously tackled by a neighbor over landscaping decisions: "Now I condemn all forms of violence, but it is refreshing to see that even in this politically charged environment, we can go back to feuding over stupid stuff." Watch below. Peter Weber
Democrats exceeded even their own expectations in Virginia in Tuesday's elections, sweeping the top three executive races, all fiercely contested — Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam was elected governor, Justin Fairfax became the state's second black lieutenant governor, and Mark Herring was elected attorney general — but also picking up at least 14 seats in the House of Delegates, potentially wresting control from Republicans. Republicans have controlled the House since 2000, and they went into the night with 66 of the 100 seats. Four seats are close enough they might qualify for a recount, and a 50-50 tie is a significant possibility. Republicans hold a 21-19 majority in the state Senate.
Of the 14 House seats the Democrats have flipped so far, 10 of them were won by women, including one transgender candidate and the state's first two Latina lawmakers in the General Assembly. Democrats were as surprised as Republicans. "This is an unbelievable night," House Minority Leader David J. Toscano (D) told The Washington Post. "There were districts we didn't think we had much of a shot in." Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) called the election a referendum on President Trump, telling The New York Times, "I know folks that lost tonight who were going against candidates I'd never even heard of."
Democrats had help from a new super PAC, Forward Majority, that hopes to help Democrats reclaim some of the 1,000 state legislative seats they lost to Republicans over the past 10 years. "The innovative digital strategies and money invested by Forward Majority are rarely used in hyper local races like the 16 state legislature seats they assisted Democrats in during this year's election," Axios says, "and in today's election results, it suggests the strategies are working." Peter Weber
There was a lot of news over the weekend from Saudi Arabia, "which is basically America's kooky rich uncle who occasionally beheads people," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. But "the biggest story by far is the heir to the throne, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been arresting most of the other princes, a sheik-ton of them," he added, and the Saudis have "more princes than a Minneapolis Halloween party." The Saudi government is calling this a crackdown on corruption, but Noah wasn't buying it. "They're Saudi princes," he said. "What do you mean, corruption? They already have all the money."
Noah isn't alone in his suspicion that this is a brazen purge by the crown prince to consolidate power, but President Trump isn't perturbed. "Of course Trump loves this," Noah said. "Locking up political rivals is Trump's wet dream." He said Trump may not have endorsed the arrests, but the timing of Jared Kushner's visit to Saudi Arabia, right before the crackdown, was suspicious, given that Kushner and Mohammed bin Salman are friendly and reportedly stayed up to 4 a.m. talking — or in Noah's imagination, singing a modified tune from Disney's Aladdin.
This being Saudi Arabia, the situation is more complicated, and the crown prince is also a reformer, Noah said. "Sidelining the old guard could let him diversify the economy and expand women's rights. So the kingdom might become more autocratic but it also might become more free," a paradox he explored with an aside on monogamy. He ended with an unsympathetic look about the conditions the 11 detained princes are being held in. Watch below. Peter Weber
Speaking in front of lawmakers in the South Korean National Assembly on Wednesday, President Trump gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a warning about the nuclear weapons he's acquiring, saying they are "not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger."
Trump called on world leaders to "isolate the brutal regime of North Korea," as they "cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens with nuclear devastation." A lengthy portion of his speech was dedicated to detailing what life is like in North Korea and South Korea, and he also touted his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and the South Korean golfers who visit. Before his speech, Trump planned on visiting the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea, but couldn't fly there due to bad weather. Catherine Garcia
Democrat Manka Dhingra, a deputy prosecutor for Washington's King County, had a 10-point lead Tuesday night over Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund in a suburban Seattle district that will determine the balance of power in the Washington state Senate. If Dhingra wins the seat, left empty when Republican state Sen. Andy Hill died, control of the state Senate will flip to the Democrats, who already hold the governor's mansion and narrowly control the state House. In Oregon and California, as well as four other states, Democrats control both branches of the legislature and the governor's seat, and if Dhingra's lead holds, Republicans won't control a single legislative chamber on the West Coast. (The GOP controls the entire state government in 26 states, CNN notes.)
Because of the stakes, the contest became the most expensive legislative race in Washington history, with the candidates and outside groups spending more than $8.7 million; about $5.9 million of that was from the outside groups, ranging from oil companies and unions to Koch Industries and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Dhingra was born in India, while Englund is Korean-American. Washington's mail-in ballot system means the final results won't be known for days, and England has not conceded the race. Peter Weber