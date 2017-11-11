Roy Moore sent out a fundraising email touting the support of a senator who rescinded his endorsement

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is one of several GOP lawmakers who have rescinded their endorsements of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing and fondling a number of girls as young as 14 when he was in his 30s. Lee on Thursday called on Moore to end his bid if the allegations are true, and on Friday he asked Moore's campaign to stop using his photo in fundraising materials.

Saturday morning, the Moore campaign sent out a fundraising email with Lee's picture very much included:

Roy Moore fundraising email to the Breitbart list uses Mike Lee's picture even though he withdrew endorsement pic.twitter.com/BHfJPobg04 — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) November 11, 2017

Moore's email claims that the allegations against him — which he has only partially denied — are an effort by the "Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs" who "can't stand the word 'faith' or 'Christian'" to oppress "God-fearing conservatives" like himself. Bonnie Kristian