10 things you need to know today: April 13, 2020

Fauci says earlier coronavirus lockdown would have saved lives

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday there was "a lot of pushback" in February to enacting federal coronavirus social distancing guidelines, and, "You could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives." "Obviously, no one is going to deny that," Fauci, the White House's top coronavirus doctor, told CNN's Jake Tapper. The White House issued social distancing guidelines on March 16 after six weeks of warnings from experts. There are more than 557,000 confirmed cases and at least 22,109 deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States. "If we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it might have been a little bit different," Fauci said. [CNN, The New York Times]