10 things you need to know today: September 28, 2020

Poll: Majority wants winner of November election to fill Ginsburg seat

A majority of likely voters think the winner of the November presidential election should be the one to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, according to a New York Times-Sienna College poll released Sunday. Fifty-six percent said the election should serve as a referendum on the appointment. Only 41 percent said Trump should fill the seat before the November election. The poll was conducted in the week preceding Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday. Sixty-two percent of women, 63 percent of independents, and 60 percent of college-educated white voters said the winner of the vote should choose the next justice. In another warning sign for Trump, 56 percent of the respondents said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if his nominee would help overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. [The New York Times]