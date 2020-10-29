10 things you need to know today: October 29, 2020

Stocks plummet as new coronavirus cases hit record

U.S. stocks nosedived on Wednesday as record daily increases in coronavirus cases fed concerns that renewed restrictions to curb infections could derail the global economic recovery. Public health officials confirmed more than 73,200 new U.S. cases on Tuesday, and according to an NBC tally, there were 80,662 new cases on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 3.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 3.7 percent. The S&P 500 dropped 3.5 percent, leaving it more than 7 percent below its early September record close. "A month ago, the narrative in the market was very much that lockdowns would be limited and targeted, and so would have a smaller impact on the economy," said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "But now, what we are seeing is broader concerns that lockdowns might be wider and have a much wider impact." France announced a second national lockdown Wednesday as infections continued to surge in Europe. Stock futures rose early Thursday, struggling to rebound from the worst drop in months. [The Wall Street Journal, CNBC]